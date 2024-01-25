Palworld Releases New Update, Here's What It Does

A new Palworld update has been released by developer Pocketpair via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Alongside the release of the update -- v0.1.3.0 on Steam and v0.1.1.2 on Xbox -- Pocketpair has gone ahead and provided Palworld players with the patch notes of the update, which in turn reveal everything it does. Unfortunately, the update does not come with any new content or many of the fixes/improvements players have been asking for, especially on Xbox.

While we have the patch notes of the update, which can be seen below, we don't have any information about the file size of the update. In other words, we don't have much insight to offer about how long it may take to download. What we can point out are the patch notes are light, which typically suggests a smaller file size and an easier download.

PATCH NOTES

Fixed a bug where the loading screen did not end when logging into the world

Fixed a bug where the world date was not displayed correctly and appeared to reset.

Corrected various incorrect text

Countermeasures against various cheats and exploits

It is worth noting that within the patch notes this section -- the only section -- is listed as "main changes," which in turn suggests the update does more than this, but these additional changes aren't listed. If there is more to this update that is discovered or revealed, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

"We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues," adds the developer about the update, which is relayed via social media platform X. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld."

Right now, there's no word of when the next update will release, let alone the next meaty update, but with the game surging in popularity, the expectation is updates will release very quickly, though they may continue to be on the leaner side considering the lean nature of the development team and how unexpected all of this success has been. That said, in the meantime, be sure to catch up on all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to the game by clicking right here.