Palworld Players Add an "Absolutely Amazing" Feature

Palworld has quickly exploded in popularity since launching into early access a few weeks ago. Pocketpair's monster-catching survival game had hype behind it from its early trailers, but no one predicted that it would become one of the most-played games of all time on both Steam and Xbox. That said, Palworld isn't without its issues. It's still in its early stages of early access, so many of those problems will be addressed during development, but some of those issues are so troublesome that modders have already taken on the task of fixing them. To that end, there's a new mod that gives players the option to turn on a mini-map, so they don't have to pull up the full thing every time they need to find their bearings. It's a hugely positive change for Palworld.

Palworld Mini-map Mod

The mini-map mod for Palworld is relatively straightforward. It places a mini-map in one of the corners of your screen, giving you the ability to move it around until you're happy with its placement. The mini-map has all of the features you would expect. For example, when you head into combat against a Pal, the map will auto-hide, keeping it out of your way when you need the full screen for large-scale fights. It'll also auto-zoom when you're vision is being obstructed by caves or trees.

That might seem like a small change, but it's going to save Palworld players so much time during their adventures. It's also likely that it will eventually be baked into the game. The Nexus Mods page features tons of players talking about how much they love the feature, so it would be a major surprise if Pocketpair doesn't add it to base Palworld relatively soon. It's also a small download file, so it seemingly wouldn't take too much work to add during the early access period.

Palworld Early Access Roadmap

Soon after Palworld officially launched, the team at Pocketpair revealed its early access roadmap. This could change over the next few months, especially as players discuss wanting things like better Pal breeding and other features, but it gives fans a rough idea of what to expect. Pocketpair hasn't put any dates on anything yet, but below you'll find the team's current roadmap for Palworld:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC platforms.