Palworld Gets New Steam Update, Here's What It Does

Palworld players got a new update on Thursday for the Steam version of the game, but not on Xbox consoles. Patch notes for the Palworld update released at the end of January were shared alongside the update this time, and as opposed to updates from before which didn't really seem to do a whole lot, this update -- Version v01.4.0 for Steam -- actually has quite the list of fixes and improvements to look over. The update doesn't have any big balance changes or new features that were outlined in the roadmap, however, and instead deals only with bugfixes.

For those playing Palworld on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or via the non-Steam PC version, you'll have to wait awhile longer for your update. Palworld creators Pocketpair led the patch notes for this update by saying "Xbox version v0.1.1.3 will be released as soon as it is ready," though that different release time is to be expected given how past Palworld patches for Steam and Xbox have rolled out.

The full Palworld patch notes for the latest Steam update can be found below with that update out now:

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where if another player's pal/base pal had HP 30% or less, it could be captured by using a sphere.

Fixed an issue where enemy pals would get stuck in walls due to charge attacks.

Implemented the first fix for an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the guild's total number of pals captured reached around 7000.

The game no longer crashes even if the total number of captured objects exceeds 7000. However, save data that has already been in this state (in the case of a server, the server's world data) prior to this update will still be unable to load. We are continuing to work on fixing this issue permanently.

Key Configuration

Added support for mouse side keys and numeric keypad in keyboard key configuration.

Further improvements are currently planned, such as support for interact key configuration.

Player Issues

Fixed an issue where players on dedicated servers and co-op (online) were receiving damage twice.

Specifications have been changed so that you can move at extremely low speed even when you have exceeded the weight limit.

Players will no longer pass through walls when dismounting.

Fixed an issue where capture power strengthened by Lifmunk Effigies was reset when using memory reset drugs.

Fixed an issue where armor could be equipped in the wrong slot.

Adjusted camera positions of several Pals to make it easier to see when mounted.

Base Issues

Specifications have been changed so that Pals who are manually assigned to a breeding farm will not become hungry and their manual assignments will not be removed.

The key to lift Pals has been changed from F → V (Pad: X → Y) in order to prevent accidents.

Reduced the speed and range of fire spreading on wooden buildings.

Fixed an issue where manual work assignments could not be set at all under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where extremely high-level Relaxaurus would attack the base during raids.

Added several measures to prevent base Pals from getting stuck.

Fixed an issue where Pals would get stuck while transporting items and would drop them on the spot.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would continue to cut down trees that were already cut.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base were on the verge of death due to unexplained falling damage.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would float under some conditions.

Fixed an issue where if a farm was built on the second floor or above, work pals would be unable to move on the floors below.

Other