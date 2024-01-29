New Palworld Update Live, Here's What It Does

A new Palworld update is live on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Patch notes for the update have not been released, but it appears this is because the update doesn't do much, at least that is relevant to the player. Unfortunately, there isn't any new content, major fixes, or any meaningful improvements. When a larger patch or content update will arrive, we still don't know, but in the meantime players do have to download this new patch before playing the game.

The update is v0.1.1.2, and according to the official Palworld account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the update fixes "some issues which negatively affected game stability." From the sounds of it, the game should suffer fewer crashes going forward, however, this is not specifically outlined.

"Xbox and Microsoft Store PC version v0.1.1.2 update has been released," reads the tweet in question. "Fixed some issues which negatively affected game stability. We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld."

[Patch Notice]

Fixed some issues which negatively affected game stability.



We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues.

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld. — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 29, 2024

Palworld is available in early access -- for the price of $29.99 -- via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to a standard purchase, it is also available via an Xbox Game Pass subscription. For more coverage on the hit new game -- including more Palworld news, more Palworld rumors, and more Palworld leaks -- click here.

"Fight, farm, build and work alongside mysterious creatures called 'Pals; in this completely new multiplayer, open world survival and crafting game," reads an official blurb about the game. "In this game, you can peacefully live alongside mysterious creatures known as Pals or risk your life to drive off a ruthless poaching syndicate. Pals can be used to fight, or they can be made to work on farms or factories. You can even sell them or eat them! In a harsh environment where food is scarce and vicious poachers roam, danger waits around every corner. To survive, you must tread carefully and make difficult choices...even if that means eating your own Pals when the time comes."