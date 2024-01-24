Palworld Roadmap Teases PvP, New Pals, and Full Crossplay

Following the resounding success of Palworld since its early access launch, Palworld developer Pocketpair has now shared a roadmap detailing where it plans to take the game in the future. For those who've been keeping up with what Palworld currently offers and what it lacks, the roadmap shouldn't be too surprising with features like PvP and crossplay between Xbox and Steam included in the lists of things to do, but the roadmap also teases that Pocketpair will be adding new Pals and islands for players to explore.

Those newer additions won't come until later on, however, if the order in which things are listed on the roadmap is indicative of how Pocketpair plans on going about adding things. As one might've anticipated, the first priority when it comes to new Palworld content will deal initially with fixing bugs and other problems players have been encountering like endless loading screens upon startup or black screens that lead to nothing. After those problems are resolved, we'll get to the content that players have been asking about.

Palworld Roadmap

Palworld's creators shared the game's roadmap on socials as well as in the official Discord server early Wednesday morning. The graphic can be seen below alongside a text version of what's to come if you'd prefer the quick rundown instead.

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

There aren't any teases in the roadmap's graphics regarding what kinds of new Pals we might see in the future, but that's to be expected given how far off that kind of content drop likely is. Based on what Pocketpair has said about plans for the game, it makes sense that PvP would be so high up on the to-do list considering that's something that's been talked about numerous times in FAQs and interviews about what's to come. Pocketpair's CEO previously said that the developers were exploring different options for PvP, and it looks like two of them that'll be implemented include some type of general PvP mode between players as well as one where Pals fight by themselves.

For those playing with friends on different platforms, crossplay between Xbox and Steam will be another big addition. Having Palworld on Xbox Game Pass opened the game up to plenty more players, but that experience was dampened somewhat by the lack of dedicated servers on the Xbox and Windows PC versions as well as a lack of crossplay between those and Steam (Xbox and Windows PC players can still use crossplay to play with each other).

Palworld's devs have not given an indication of when these fixes and new features might be implemented.