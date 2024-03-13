New Palworld Feature Lets Players Try Out "Exciting New Content"

Palworld devs Pocketpair have been relatively quiet in recent weeks aside from the occasional update fixing up different bugs or other problems, but now, it seems the Palworld team is going to start showing off some new features and changes planned for the game. To help test and fine-tune those features, Pocketpair announced this week that it's opened up forms for the "Palworld Testing Program." This program doesn't appear to be live just yet, but when players are selected and the program is up and running, it's where people will be able to help Pocketpair with "exciting new content."

While the words "beta" and "test server" weren't used in the announcement about the new program, it seems similar to those sorts of preview opportunities where players get to try out new content in exchange for feedback, bug reports, and other contributions that'd help shape what that content looks like. The new program is a place for just testing out new content, however, so Pocketpair warned that this won't be a place for Palworld players to play through their own world. In other words, don't get too attached to what you do there.

"The main purpose of this test is to receive feedback from players in order to improve the quality of the game in preparation for update releases," Pocketpair community manager Bucky said within the game's Discord server. "There are still many unfinished parts, so you will not be able to play the entire game during tests, but we appreciate your cooperation."

How to Sign Up for the Palworld Testing Program

If you want to sign up to test out whatever's coming next for Palworld, you can head to this form here and put your info down. Before doing so, however, you should know that the testing program is only open to those playing on Steam, so if you're on Xbox, you'll have to wait until those in-testing features are widely released.

Some PC requirements are in place to make sure players' devices are up to the task, so those interested will also want to check the specs before signing up. Another disclaimer shared in the Discord urged players to only apply for the program if you're intent on helping out with bugfixes and feedback.

"Please note that the testing environment is very important for us to find and eliminate bugs and issues before releasing content to the public, so we would appreciate it if you only signed up if you are committed to the testing," Bucky added. "The testing branch is not intended for free play or experiencing new content early, so we hope that only those of you genuinely interested in bug hunting and testing will apply."

And finally, the big disclaimer: Palworld players who participate in the testing program aren't supposed to share anything publicly in terms of images or videos showing off what they've seen in the test servers. Things like that typically trickle out onto social media anyway regardless of restrictions in place, but don't expect to see a deluge of leaks if those technically aren't allowed.