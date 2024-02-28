Palworld Update Accidently Fixes Bug That Let Players Catch Bosses

Late last night, Palworld developer Pocketpair dropped the next major update for the hit monster-catching survival game. The update included all kinds of fixes and improvements for the many Pals players have come to love, but it's one "unintentional" fix that has some players frustrated. However, it's not as simple as Pocketpair fixing something it shouldn't. In fact, the team has fixed this issue before only for players to find a workaround. We're talking, of course, about the bug that allowed players to capture Tower Bosses in Palworld and use them like you would a normal monster.

Palworld Boss-Catching Bug Fixed

As a result of various bugs that we fixed in the most recent patch, a bug that allowed players to capture the tower boss was unintentionally fixed.



We apologize for inadvertently fixing a bug. — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 27, 2024

As mentioned, this is a somewhat strange fix because Pocketpair actually took the ability to catch bosses out of the game in a previous update. When Palwolrld launched, players were able to catch all five Tower Bosses using a glitch involving a settlement guard. After that bug gained popularity, Pocketpair took it out of the game to make the Tower Bosses uncatchable again. But players are resilient and quickly figured out a new way to perform the glitch. With this update, that second method has also been axed from Palworld.

That's probably why the tweet announcing the fix was a little sarcastic from the developers. They know a chunk of the playerbase likes being able to catch the Tower Bosses, but it isn't something the team currently wants in the game. That's something that might come eventually, but for now, Pocketpair wants bosses to stay uncatchable. The cheeky "We apologize for inadvertently fixing a bug" line is likely aimed at any players upset by the change.

What's Next For Palworld?

Most players are still getting used to the new update; however, some are already looking ahead to what's next. After all, Pocketpair has big plans for Palworld, including PvP, raid bosses, and crossplay between Steam and Xbox. While Pocketpair hasn't given any indication about the order that those features are coming to Palworld over the coming months, it has dropped the first roadmap. Here's the roadmap as it currently stands:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.