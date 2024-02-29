Palworld Drops Surprise Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Earlier this week, developer Pocketpair revealed its next major patch for Palworld. Update 0.1.5.0 contained all kinds of fixes, including an "unintended" fix for the bug that was letting players catch Tower Boss Pals. Many assumed we'd have to wait a week or more for the next update, but earlier, Pocketpair dropped the second Palworld update this week. It's not as big of a patch as the previous one, but it does include several important bug fixes that have been frustrating players since the previous patch went live. That includes a Pal breeding issue that was causing every Pal to have a fixed passive no matter what players did.

Pocketpair's new update also includes an important fix for dungeons. Players were running into an issue where the innermost door refused to unlock after beating a random dungeon's boss. Now, that should be fixed, and players should be able to finish random dungeons without issue (assuming they can take down the boss). The Palworld developers have also instituted a new slew of server improvements and fixed several crashing issues.

Below, you'll find the full list of patch notes for Update 0.1.5.1. Palworld is available now on Xbox and PC platforms. Keep in mind, that the Xbox version doesn't have the new patch soon, but it should be dropping relatively soon.

Palworld Update 0.1.5.1 Patch Notes

Patch Notes:

===

Major Fixes

・Fixed various game crashes

Balance Adjustment

・Fixed a bug where breeding Pals always had fixed passives

・Fixed an issue where the increase in condensation progress was incorrect when using Pal of rank 2 or higher as a condensation material (it will increase by the number of Pals used in previous condensation)

Dungeon Issues

・Fixed an issue where the innermost door would not open after defeating the boss of a random dungeon

Pals

・Fixed an issue where the name of a Pal would not change even after renaming them

Server Issues

・Fixed an issue where it was not possible to search for spaces or Japanese/Chinese characters in the server list

・Fixed so that if the server is no longer registered on the server list, it will be re-registered without needing to restart the server

・Fixed an issue where the settings to enable RCON were not loaded from the configuration file

We will continue development placing top priority on fixing major problems and issues. Thank you for your continued support of Palworld.