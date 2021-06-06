Palworld Is a New Pokemon-Style Game With Guns

What if Pokemon also featured guns? That seems to be the pitch behind Palworld, a new 2022 game that is coming from developer Pocket Pair. The title itself was revealed this weekend and immediately caught the attention of many online due to how downright absurd its debut trailer looked. In a sense, it looks like a much darker, more brutal version of Pokemon that allows you to treat the creatures of its world in a very harsh manner.

The initial trailer for Palworld (which you can find above) gives fans a general idea of how the game will function. Much like Pokemon, the world in Palworld is filled with different creatures known as "Pal" that you can collect and train. "Palworld is a brand-new, multiplayer, open-world survival crafting game where you can befriend and collect mysterious creatures called "Pal" in a vast world!" says a description for the game on Steam. "Make your Pals fight, build, farm, and work in factories."

What's so jarring about Palworld compared to other Pokemon knockoffs comes with how menacing it looks. While it boasts a very bright color palette, there are also some dark sequences shown off in this trailer. Some of these include the ability to use Pals as a shield for incoming gunfire, or even watching these creatures toil away in sweatshops as they create assault rifles. One part of the trailer even shows that you can attach an electrical Pal to a fishing lure and throw it into the water only to have that Pal shock all of the other monsters that are hiding under the surface.

It remains to be seen if Palworld will actually be a fun game--as mentioned, it's not releasing until an undetermined date in 2022--but it has very much caught the attention of many prospective players right away. If nothing else, the idea of a Pokemon game with bazookas and machine guns sounds like it could be enjoyable purely for how wacky it is.

What is your reaction to this new Pokemon-style game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.