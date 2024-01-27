Palworld Players Slam Missing Feature as "Worst Part of the Game"

Palworld is the game of 2024 so far. Everyone is playing the Pokemon meets survival game. That said, the game is currently in early access so it is very far from polished and perfect. Over time, various issues and shortcomings will be fixed, but players may have to be patient. One issue that is wearing thin on some player's patience though involves the Pals themselves and the lack of UI they sometimes have.

Taking to the game's Reddit page, one player relayed a complaint about the game that they call "easily the worst part of the game." And that is the lack of UI for assigning Pals. This may seem like a small issue, but it is a frustrating issue for many players as evident by the nearly 5,000 votes up and nearly 700 comments echoing the sentiment of the post. To this end, it is one of the most popular posts on the game's popular Reddit page, which is saying a lot because the most popular posts are dominated by memes and videos, as you would expect.

"Agreed. This and pals being frozen at base doing nothing are my top concerns," reads one of the top comments. "Yes please. I had trouble assigning big Pals to smaller jobs," reads another top comment.

It is unknown if developer Pocketpair is aware of players unhappy about this missing feature, thus it is unclear if a fix is in the works or not. What is worth noting is that Pocketpair is a smaller team compared to many other teams with games this popular, so fixes and improvements to the game could take a bit longer than many players are accustomed through the likes of Fortnite, Call of Duty, and other games.

