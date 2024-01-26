PETA Breaks Silence on Palworld's Animal Cruelty

Palworld is the biggest game in the world right now, and a contentious one on the Internet. While millions around the globe enjoy the new Pokemon-like game, the Internet has debated various topics about the game, including its supposed depictions of animal cruelty. If you haven't played the new PC and Xbox game yet, you -- among other things -- capture, enslave, and sometimes even kill animal-like creatures that will remind you of your favorite Pokemon monsters. Naturally, this has caught the attention of PETA, though the notoriously vocal organization hasn't had much to say about the game.

Speaking on the record, PETA's VP of Programmes, Elissa Allen, remarked that it has supposedly heard from "many" fans of the game who apparently have no problem with killing or enslaving these creatures, called Pals, but do not want to eat them. To this end, PETA has suggested a vegan guide for the game for those not hungry for Pals.

"PETA has already heard from many Palworld fans who have no interest in eating 'Pals' and want a vegan guide created for the game," said Allen via Insider Gaming. "It's 'Veganuary' after all, and gamers want to help animals by eating vegan in their game worlds and outside."

For what it is worth, it is not 100 percent clear how much of this is serious versus tongue-and-cheek. Whatever the case, it is all the organization has had to say about the game so far. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but if a formal statement was coming from the organization, you'd assume it would have already, especially before this statement was released to press. That said, this is just speculation.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. In the meantime, for more coverage on the hit new game -- including all of the latest Palworld news, all of the latest Palworld rumors, and all of the latest Palworld leaks -- click here.