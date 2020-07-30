Paper Mario Fans are Going Crazy Over the Origami King's Water

The world of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch is pretty impressive, but the thing that seems to be captivating players the most is the game's water. Gamers have always had a strange passion for the way that water is depicted in video games, and it seems that the water effects in The Origami King might be some of the best that have ever been depicted in a video game. The water flows in a way that looks incredibly realistic, minus the fact that it should be leaving the rest of the world a bit soggy! On social media, fans have been sharing their love for the game's water physics, and even Nintendo has gotten in on it!

Nice water pic.twitter.com/kIwViEFCZ9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 29, 2020

What do you think of the water in Paper Mario: The Origami King? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Paper Mario: The Origami King!