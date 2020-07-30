Paper Mario Fans are Going Crazy Over the Origami King's Water
The world of Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch is pretty impressive, but the thing that seems to be captivating players the most is the game's water. Gamers have always had a strange passion for the way that water is depicted in video games, and it seems that the water effects in The Origami King might be some of the best that have ever been depicted in a video game. The water flows in a way that looks incredibly realistic, minus the fact that it should be leaving the rest of the world a bit soggy! On social media, fans have been sharing their love for the game's water physics, and even Nintendo has gotten in on it!
Nice water pic.twitter.com/kIwViEFCZ9— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 29, 2020
What do you think of the water in Paper Mario: The Origami King? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Paper Mario: The Origami King!
I mean... look at it.
Very nice water— Joe Hoo Haw (@haw_hoo) July 30, 2020
11/10, MARIO WiiU would approve#PaperMario #PaperMarioTheOrigamiKing #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/Lw8RUd0NWr
prevnext
It's hard to understand Nintendo sometimes!
Why does PAPER MARIO of all games have some of the best water animation in all of gaming history!? They could have EASILY gotten away with doing a paper water aesthetic but instead gave us THIS. https://t.co/OfkKhLwYWP— Dario Russo (@dzorusso) July 30, 2020
prevnext
Confounding...
im sorry but you're telling me that they put that much effort into make the WATER look so good in a PAPER mario game?????
i love the way it looks tho omg— Flurry (@sp_flurry) July 29, 2020
prevnext
... yet absolutely mesmerizing.
Of all games to showcase the beauty of water in video games.... paper mario? Crazy— KAOSN00B (@KAOSN00B) July 29, 2020
prevnext
This is how I feel about Donkey Kong Country.
Therapist: So, what brings you in today— The Knark Dight (@Chuseph5) July 29, 2020
Me: It's really hard for me to say this
T: This is a safe space for you, you can say anything here
Me: I just......i'll never be able to swim in the Paper Mario Water https://t.co/N82bHTVEPv
prevnext
It's hard to imagine better!
Alright so the water in Paper Mario is the best I've ever seen in a video game?— 🅱️ody (@chody902) July 25, 2020
prevnext
That water is gonna move some units.
Nintendo’s water design single handily made me want to buy the new paper mario game— 🌷🌺bella🌺🌷 (@Lxmenerd) July 26, 2020
prevnext
For some, it might be too real.
the paper mario water is giving me uncanny valley vibes for water. it's not realistic it's like, beyond your expectations of realism. not exactly a rare thing when it comes to animation but like, still a little freaky— Craze (@silver_bolts) July 26, 2020
prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.