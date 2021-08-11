Pathfinder Reveals Book of the Dead Cover Art by Wayne Reynolds

✖

Paizo has revealed the full cover for Book of the Dead, an upcoming Pathfinder 2E supplement that covers all things dead and undead. The cover was illustrated by iconic fantasy artist Wayne Reynolds, who is perhaps the most responsible for defining Pathfinder's distinctive feel. You can check out the full cover down below:

Wayne Reynolds shared his full cover artwork for #Pathfinder Book of the Dead (March 2022) on Facebook, so we though Twitter would want a look too. (Sized; 29.7cm x 36cm / "12 x "16. Acrylic on artboard. Publishing copyright Paizo Inc. Art editor; Sarah Robinson. NFS) 💀 👻 👀 pic.twitter.com/rKEIpTURDZ — Paizo (@paizo) August 3, 2021

Book of the Dead will be Paizo's first major 2022 rulebook and will be released in lieu of a fourth bestiary book. The book will contain a mix of lore and rules and will include a bestiary loaded with undead and undead-adjacent monsters, along with rules for playing as an undead player character. The book will also contain tools for battling undead mobs and options for controlling the undead as well.

Originally released in 2019, Pathfinder 2E is a new version of the popular tabletop roleplaying game Pathfinder. Pathfinder was originally released as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons 4th Edition and briefly eclipsed the game in sales in the mid-2000s. Pathfinder 2E was designed to streamline some of the rules of the original game while retaining much of the customization and freedom players have when creating their character. One key feature of Pathfinder 2E is that players choose between different feats and abilities at every level, including feats determined by a player's lineage and their class. The various combination of feats guarantee that no two player characters will be alike, providing players with a chance to explore new game mechanics with every campaign they play.

Paizo is set to release two additional major Pathfinder 2E releases this year. Secrets of Magic will add hundreds of new spells and magic items for use by PCs and NPCs, while Guns and Gears will add the Gunslinger and Inventor classes to the game.