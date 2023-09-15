Payday 3 Removes Controversial Feature Right Before Release

Developer Overkill Software and publisher by Deep Silver have announced that a controversial feature has been removed from Payday 3, six days before the game's release on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, if you are console this news doesn't concern you because the feature was only ever implemented in the PC version of the game. That feature is Denuvo DRM technology, which forces online checks and more to prevent piracy. It's also been accused over the years of negatively impacting game performance. And it was going to be in Payday 3, but the aforementioned pair have reversed course.

The news comes the way of the game's official Twitter account, which doesn't go into detail as to why this decision has been made, but those in the comments aren't too concerned about that. If you check the comments of the post below, you'll see PC users are over the moon about the news and aren't asking questions.

Hello heisters,



We want to inform you that Denuvo is no longer in PAYDAY 3.



We look forward to seeing you in New York City!



Happy heisting! 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/729ezTJm6K — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 15, 2023

As always, we will keep you updated if more information is provided, but it seems this is the extent of the update. Of course, it's possible the game will add the technology later on but this seems unlikely for a variety of reasons, including it's meant for game launches when the bulk of game sales occur and thus the bulk of piracy occurs as well.

Payday 3 is set to release worldwide on September 21, 2023 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When it releases, the long-awaited co-op shooter will cost $39.99.

"Payday 3 is finally almost here and it looks like it's going to be worth the nearly ten-year wait," reads the opening of our official preview of the game. "Payday 2 has enjoyed a decade of continuous support, allowing fans to really squeeze as much juice as they possibly could out of the incredibly successful co-op shooter. However, it was pretty clear within just a handful of years that a sequel would be necessary to give the gameplay the extra punch it really deserves. That's more or less exactly what Payday 3 is, a refined version of a game you're likely already very well-versed in."