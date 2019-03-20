‘Detroit: Become Human’ and ‘Heavy Rain’ Coming to PC Via Epic Games Store

Today, Quantic Dream and Epic Games announced that the formers’ PlayStation exclusives: Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls are all coming to PC sometime later this year. Further, they will be skipping Steam and be Epic Games Store exclusives. As you may know, Quantic Dream left behind its second-party relationship with Sony earlier this year, in favor of making multi-platform games with Netease backing it. That said, Sony still owns the IP rights to each of these games, meaning it had to greenlight this.

As you may know, unlike Microsoft, Sony hasn’t embraced releasing its games on PC, but perhaps with Epic Games Store now in the picture and making moves that could change.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when the games will release on PC, we just know it will be sometime this year. Obviously, being its newest release, Detroit: Become Human coming to PC is probably the most noteworthy of this bunch, after all the other two games are from last-gen. You read more about the 2018-adventure game, below:

“Detroit: Become Human is the latest title in development by Quantic Dream that expands on the studio’s legacy of gripping, narrative driven experiences. Discover what it really means to be human in a powerful, emotional journey made of choice and consequences.

“Set in Detroit City during the year 2036, the city has been revitalized by the invention and introduction of Androids into everyday life. But when Androids start behaving as if they are alive, events begin to spin out of control. Step into the roles of the story’s pivotal three playable characters, each with unique perspectives as they face their new way of life.

“In this ambitiously bending and thrilling narrative, every choice and action will not only determine the character’s fate, but that of the entire city and possibly beyond.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. How much longer until other Sony games come over to PC?

