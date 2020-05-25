Perfect Dark is now 20 Years Old, and Fans Want a New Game
This weekend, Rare Ltd's Nintendo 64 classic Perfect Dark turned 20 years old. Released on May 22nd, 2000, the game was Rare's follow-up to GoldenEye 007. Rare originally intended to make another Bond game, but was outbid by Electronic Arts. Instead, Rare decided to develop their own franchise, introducing the world to protagonist Joanna Dark. The resulting game was a massive success, and a prequel was released on Xbox 360. However, it's been nearly 15 years since there's been a new game starring Joanna Dark, and fans have celebrated the original title's anniversary by pleading for a new game on Xbox Series X.
Are you a fan of Perfect Dark? Would you like to see a follow-up from Rare and Microsoft? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the anniversary of Perfect Dark!
A lot of fans echoed this sentiment!
@RareLtd
Perfect Dark turns 20!!!! What a amazing game!!!! I hope there will be
another game. #PerfectDark
🎮👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/uy8SyvfMEE
@RareLtd Perfect Dark turns 20!!!! What a amazing game!!!! I hope there will be another game. #PerfectDark 🎮👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/uy8SyvfMEE— Justin Bush (@JustinBush88) May 23, 2020
We're through the looking glass, people.
Perfect Dark takes place in 2023. PERFECT DARK 3
CONFIRMED! Happy Anniversary!
It's currently 2020.
It's 3 years from 2023.
Perfect Dark takes place in 2023.
PERFECT DARK 3 CONFIRMED!
Happy Anniversary!— Ultra Dolphin Revolution (@UltDolRev) May 22, 2020
Why not both?
Nah, a sequel
would be great.
Nah, a sequel would be great.— フアン (@segagamer) May 23, 2020
It holds a special place in the hearts of many fans.
One of the best games ever, and extremely worthy of a
sequel. Joanna Dark is phenomenal.
One of the best games ever, and extremely worthy of a sequel. Joanna Dark is phenomenal.— Mitsu (@MitsuShow) May 22, 2020
The game had a lot of hype surrounding it before its release.
My favorite N64 game. I’ll never forget how much I
anticipated its release. Back then, screenshots in magazines and
articles about this GoldenEye spiritual sequel were all I had to go by,
but I counted the days. There’s still no other game
like it. We deserve a sequel.
My favorite N64 game. I’ll never forget how much I anticipated its release. Back then, screenshots in magazines and articles about this GoldenEye spiritual sequel were all I had to go by, but I counted the days.
There’s still no other game like it. We deserve a sequel.— Saud Al-Mutawa (@SolidRoar) May 22, 2020
Nintendo fans would love to have it back.
Can we get the remake released in switch or something other
than just XBOX.
Can we get the remake released in switch or something other than just XBOX.— Cam (@faxanidu) May 22, 2020
PC gamers want it, too!
One of my all-time favorite games. Please bring Rare Replay
to PC!!!
One of my all-time favorite games. Please bring Rare Replay to PC!!!— Antnommer (@Antnommer) May 23, 2020
Not soon enough!
But Xbox Series X game reveal when?
But Xbox Series X game reveal when?— Lorule Legend (@LoruleLegend) May 22, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.