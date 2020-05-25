Perfect Dark is now 20 Years Old, and Fans Want a New Game

This weekend, Rare Ltd's Nintendo 64 classic Perfect Dark turned 20 years old. Released on May 22nd, 2000, the game was Rare's follow-up to GoldenEye 007. Rare originally intended to make another Bond game, but was outbid by Electronic Arts. Instead, Rare decided to develop their own franchise, introducing the world to protagonist Joanna Dark. The resulting game was a massive success, and a prequel was released on Xbox 360. However, it's been nearly 15 years since there's been a new game starring Joanna Dark, and fans have celebrated the original title's anniversary by pleading for a new game on Xbox Series X.

