Permanent League of Legends Announcer Packs Still a Possibility

League of Legends players have been asking about special Announcers and whether or not they could be a permanent fixture, and Riot Games finally addressed the question head on in their most recent “Ask Riot.”

There have been different Announcers tested through the years during various events, and though some thought they were unnecessary, many were hoping for a few permanent sticks. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just adding it in and leaving it. Riot opened up about some of the obstacles they are facing when looking at the prospect of making these fixtures permanent, including how to quench that worldwide thirst.

An Announcer in League of Legends, like many other MOBAs, recounts the important events in a game. Surprising moves, kills, deaths, and objective strikes are usually at the top of what they elaborate on. The different Announcer packs were something additional players could use to customize their experience and the lack of intent to make them a permanent fixture to be purchasable like any other skin had many feeling confused as to why not. Luckily, it seems that it’s not entirely out of the question, it’s just a lot more complicated than we thought.

“There are a couple of obstacles we have to tackle before making Announcers permanent,” stated Riot Games. “Right now we’re exploring more region by region Announcers with MSI, but we still have some work to do to understand the appetite for this product worldwide before we invest in the infrastructure required to make it permanent.

That said, we will be doing more tests this year, so stay tuned for that and let us know what you think!”

Testing is a good sign, and it is good to see that something that is highly requested isn’t just being swept up as a fleeting thought. It does make sense that there would be a few region differences to consider, but it would be a neat feature to add into the game as a means for players to purchase for themselves. We have the champion and skin rotations, a nice Announcer addition would do just fine.