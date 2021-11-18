Atlus Job Listing Has Good News for Persona Fans and Persona 6

A new Atlus job listing has good news for fans of the Persona series and for the release of Persona 6, which hasn’t been officially announced or even confirmed, but is certainly inevitable given the success of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal. Between the Persona series and its other games like Catherine, Atlus has made a habit of releasing its games in Japan first. For example, both Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal were released in Japan months before they were released in the west. When this happens, big Persona fans have two options: import the games and play them in Japanese or painfully wait for the western release. Neither choice is a very good one, but it looks like this choice may be a thing of the past.

Atlus is currently hiring for its “Overseas Business Promotion Team,” a team that handles the global marketing of Atlus games. And as you can see via a blurb straight from the job listing, the goal is to ultimately have simultaneous launches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Atlus’ popular RPG series such as Shin Megami Tensei, Persona, and Etrian Odyssey are supported by fans around the world, and with the growing market, our team also needs to grow and focus on targeting a wider audience,” reads the job listing. “The goal is to expand Atlus IPs and its value among the global audience. Communicating and working closely with various departments and overseas partners, the ideal candidate will create and manage global marketing plans with a simultaneous launch; a rewarding role connecting teams and nations.”

Now, does this mean Persona 6 will have a global launch? No, but it sure does sound like that will be the aim. And it should be. Persona is far too big of a series to not have a global launch.

At the moment of publishing, Atlus and Sega haven’t commented on the speculation this job listing has created. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming.

H/T, Persona Central.