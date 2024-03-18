Persona 6 Rumor Leaks Dual Protagonists, One of Which Is Female

Another day, another Persona 6 rumor. The latest rumor out of the Persona 6 rumor mill alleges there are two main characters, one with a name that starts with the letter "K" and another that starts with the letter "S". And apparently both of these two main characters will be playable, and one will be female, while the other will presumably be male though this is not explicitly said, but definitely can be inferred.

Unfortunately, the new rumor doesn't have much else to say beyond this, at least that is new. What is mentioned is that the theme is "black and white" which represents "two sides." Meanwhile, you can supposedly do things both at day and night. Other random details include word of a foreign exchange student and DLC that lets you "fly." There will also apparently be "tons of DLC" for customization. Lastly, it sounds like much of the game's promotional material, and the game itself, will make use of the color green just like Persona 5 used lots of red, for example.

What is the source of this new rumor? Well, the information comes the way of an anonymous source that goes by the name, Head on the Block. When it comes to Persona 6 rumors, they have been at the forefront, but it is not quite clear how reliable they are as their track record is a bit spotty. There are examples of reliability, but there are also plenty of examples of the opposite. In other words, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time.

As for Atlus and Sega, neither have commented on this rumor or the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.