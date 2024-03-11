Persona 6 Releasing in 2025 and Will Have Story DLC That Adds New Characters, Rumor Claims

A new Persona 6 rumor has surfaced online and shed light about the game's release date, story DLC in the works, and more. According to the rumor, Persona 6 is 95% complete with a release date of 2025. When exactly in 2025 Persona 6 will release, the rumor doesn't say, but it will presumably be in the first half of the year if the game is this close to being complete.

From the sounds of it -- though this part is not explicitly made clear -- the DLC will also release the same year. If this is true, then surely the Persona 6 release date is the first half of 2025, if not the first quarter. Whatever the case, it also sounds like there will be more than one DLC release, with the "bigger DLC" coming complete with new story content and new characters.

The final detail mentioned by the rumor is that the game will feature "a fully featured semi-open world game." The understanding is while the game won't be a proper open-world game, it will be a bit more open-world compared to previous games.

"Persona 6 is a fully featured semi-open world game, it's 95% complete, and is releasing next year with DLC," reads the rumor. "The bigger DLC will have story and characters yes BUT the full game is a full game."

As for the source of the rumor, it is an anonymous source that goes by Head on the Block on video game forum, Reset Era. The source is a bit iffy in the reliability department, but they were notably at the forefront of Persona 3 Reloaded and Persona 5: Tactica rumors. The same is also true about the upcoming Persona 3 Reloaded DLC. In short, they appear to be a reliable source when it comes to Persona.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if this information is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time as everything is subject to change, especially in and industry that is constantly and sometimes rapidly changing. As for Atlus and Sega, the developer and publisher of the series, neither has touched this rumor with any sort of comment. We do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.