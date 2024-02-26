Persona 6 Leak Confirms Major Detail About the Game

A new Persona 6 rumor is making the rounds, and if it is true, it confirms a major detail about the game, though this detail won't surprise most fans of the RPG series. It has been eight years since the release of Persona 5, and five years since the release of its expanded version, Persona 5 Royal. In the meantime, Atlus has been bringing previous entries in the series to modernity through remasters, re-releases, and remakes. The most recent example of this is Persona 3 Reloaded, which was released just this month. And all of this has been well and good. The success of all this work shows there is plenty demand for it, but there is even more demand for Persona 6, which is still nowhere to be seen.

When this will change, we don't know. So far, there's been plenty of rumors about when the game will be revealed and released, and so far they have all let us down. But that is all we have: rumors. The latest comes from a more reliable source within the Persona world. More specifically, it comes from X user "MbKKssTBhz5."

According to the source, who has proven reliable in the past, Persona 6 will be set in high school. If you've played Persona over the years, this won't surprise you. but there has been some scuttlebutt about a game set in college or a different setting than the normal one. And this may happen in the future, but it apparently is not the plan for Persona 6.

There is no mention of where this school will be set though. Obviously, it most likely will be a high school within in Japan, but Japan is a big island. It remains to be seen whether the game will have a more rural-ish setting like Persona 4, or an urban-heavy setting like Persona 5.

All of that said, remember everything here ranges from rumor to pure speculation, so be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt.