Persona 6 Confirms Major Change From Persona 5

The Persona 6 release date continues to evade us. According to a new report, it's coming out in 2025, but this wouldn't be the first rumor/report to be wrong about the game. Atlus recently talked about the next game in the series, which it has yet to refer to as Persona 6, but it did not comment on this report nor did it offer any release date itself, of course. It did have something interesting to say though while speaking during a recent earnings call with investors.

More specifically, the company's president Haruki Atami confirmed a major change from Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, as well as previous installments in the series. Speaking to investors, he seemingly confirmed the next mainline installment in the series will be multi-platform at release rather than a PlayStation exclusive. This is obviously great news for Xbox, Nintendo, and PC gamers who had to wait years to get their hands on Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal after they were released as PlayStation exclusives. However, just because the game will be multi-platform, doesn't mean it will be available on all these platforms at release. A multi-platform release could just be two of the four major platforms. Still, it's something for Xbox, Nintendo, and PC fans to hold onto.

Why did Atami divulge this information? Well, he was trying to convey why Sega expects Persona 6 to sell five million copies in its first year, making note of "multiple platforms and simultaneously worldwide from day one."

"We believe that it would be possible for a major Persona title, such as a numbered release, to sell 5 million copies in its first year by releasing it on multiple platforms and simultaneously worldwide from day one," said Atami, specifically.

Of course, this information comes through translation so it's possible some vital context and meaning is being lost in translation. Further, "multiple platforms" is a bit vague and open for misinterpretation. It's possible, albeit unlikely, this could just refer to PS4 and PS5. If Sega provides any more insight or information on the quote above, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, Persona Central.