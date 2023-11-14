Persona 6 Reportedly Releasing in 2025

A well-regarded insider who has previously had information associated with Japanese developer Atlus has said that Persona 6 is currently on track to launch in 2025. In recent years, Atlus has continued to largely support its Persona franchise by releasing new spin-offs tied to Persona 5. Since 2020, Atlus has released Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, and as of this week, Persona 5 Tactica. Now, just months ahead of the launch of the remake of Persona 3, new details have suggested that the next mainline installment might still be two years away.

Based on a recent post from insider @MbKKssTBhz5 on X (or Twitter), it was said plainly that "Persona 6 will be released in 2025." Despite having a launch window that is drawing somewhat close, Atlus is supposedly still in the process of trying to decide when it will announce P6. With this in mind, it's hard to know when Persona 6 might formally be shown off to the public for the first time as Atlus has continued to be very dodgy about the future of the beloved RPG franchise.

If the next mainline Persona title does arrive in 2025, it would mean that Atlus is about to have a very busy next two years. Currently, Atlus intends to release Persona 3 Reload and its new IP Metaphor: ReFantazio in 2024. Outside of this, @MbKKssTBhz5 says that the mobile game Persona 5: The Phantom X will continue to be localized in new territories next year while another Persona spin-off titled "Project Asa" is also in the works. Lastly, a new game in the Shin Megami Tensei series has also been reported to be in development as well.

Assuming that all of these reported games are being made at Atlus right now, it wouldn't be surprising to see some of these projects hit with internal delays. Originally, Persona 5 was planned to launch in 2015 but ended up being pushed back by roughly two years until it finally arrived in 2017. As such, Atlus has been prone to lengthy delays in the past, which means that this potential 2025 launch window for Persona 6 shouldn't be taken as anything factual just yet. If nothing else, though, with The Game Awards right around the corner, perhaps we could see an official announcement for Persona 6 before this year comes to an end.