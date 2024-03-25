Persona 6 Insider Leaks 2026 Release Date

Persona 6 fans holding out for a 2024 or 2025 release date may want to look away from a new report that claims the game will not be out this year or next, but in 2026. Based on recent rumors, many Persona fans have started to believe 2025 will finally be the year Atlus releases Persona 6. And this could still happen, but according to a source that goes by the name Zippo -- who has specifically proven reliable in the past when it comes to Persona, and Sega in general -- this won't be happening.

The latest rumor about Persona 6 doesn't have much to say, but notes it will be out sometime in 2026 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the series. The only other noteworthy tidbit is that unlike Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, Persona 6 will not be using a speciality engine. Rather, it will be on Unreal Engine, just like the recent Persona 3 Reloaded.

What is not noted is what iteration of the engine it will be. Persona 3 Reloaded was made on Unreal Engine 4. Presumably, Persona 6 will make use of the same iteration rather than the newer Unreal Engine 5. The Persona series is far from a technical powerhouse or benchmark setter, so there is no real reason to make use of Unreal Engine 5, which is currently harder and more expensive to make games on because of how new and advanced it is.

Unfortunately, this is where the rumor dries up. Of course, what is here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, they have also been off the mark in the past as well. Further, even if this information is accurate, it is subject to change, like everything in game development.

