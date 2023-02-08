Pikmin 4 Release Date Announced, New Pikmin Revealed

Pikmin 4 will officially be released later this year. Nintendo's new Nintendo Direct started with the reveal that Pikmin 4 would be released on July 21, 2023. Some new gameplay was also shown off, showcasing a new kind of Pikmin – the Ice Pikmin, which can freeze either creatures or some surfaces – along with a new dog-like creature named Oatchi that can assist players as they make their way through various puzzles. While the plot of Pikmin 4 has yet to be revealed, a tease of a potential plot was hinted at when one of the Bulborb, a longtime Pikmin enemy, suddenly had its eyes glow red. You can check out the first look at the new game down below:

Chart a mysterious planet with curious plantlike Pikmin that come in different types in #Pikmin4—like the brand-new Ice Pikmin! The capable canine, Oatchi, will also help to overcome big challenges.



Stay tuned for more Pikmin news! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/UDgi8AQvMW — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 8, 2023

First announced last year, Pikmin 4 is a realtime strategy game in which players collect Pikmin, strange creatures with various powers, and then send them forth to do battle, break objects, and solve puzzles. Pikmin 4 will be first new game released for the franchise in nearly a decade, although there have been several spinoff games and a remastered version of Pikmin 3 released more recently. Notably, Pikmin 4 has been in development since at least 2015. The game was created by Shigeru Miyamoto, the maker of some of the top Nintendo franchises of all time, and is one of the more recent franchises he directly developed.

We'll likely get more information about Pikmin 4 in the next few months, as the game is currently one of Nintendo's biggest releases for the second half of 2023. Pikmin 4 will be released on July 21, 2023 for the Nintendo Switch.