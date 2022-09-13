Pikmin 4 Officially Announced for Nintendo Switch

Pikmin 4 is real and it's coming to Nintendo Switch fairly soon! Pikmin is one of the more unique Nintendo franchises as it's not a typical platformer or a big action game/RPG like Zelda or Metroid. The series began on GameCube and dug its way into people's hearts due to its charming characters and premise while also offering a nice amount of variety to Nintendo's already pretty rich lineup. The series thrived on the Nintendo console before going dormant on the Wii and making a grand return roughly a decade later on the Wii U. Since then, the series has been quiet outside of a mobile game and a Nintendo Switch remaster of Pikmin 3. Nintendo has stated in the past that Pikmin 4 was in development, but it has been years since we heard virtually anything of note about it.

Thankfully, at today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed Pikmin 4 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. There were very few other details revealed about the game aside from the fact the actual Pikmin appear to be missing. One screenshot from the game was also revealed during the Nintendo Direct, but it doesn't reveal much. At the bare minimum, we can expect more info in the coming months and the game looks beautiful on a visual level. It's currently unclear if Pikmin 4 will release in the first half of 2023 or the second half, but it may be later in the year since Nintendo isn't saying much about it at the moment.

Nintendo also confirmed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the official sequel to Breath of the Wild, is releasing in May 2023. It may make sense for Nintendo to slot in Pikmin 4 a few months prior to that, but given the aforementioned lack of information, it seems likely Nintendo will give Zelda most of the runway for the first half of 2023. As of now, only time will tell.

