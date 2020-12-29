Pikmin Display Spotted at Super Nintendo World

✖

When Super Nintendo World opens in Universal Studios Japan next year, the attraction will focus primarily on characters from the Mario franchise, but it seems that fans can expect to see other Nintendo-owned characters throughout the park, as well! A guest that got a preview of the park shared an image of a group of Pikmin that can be spotted near Kinopio's Cafe! It's a very small little easter egg, but one that should make fans of the series quite happy! It's unclear whether or not this might hint at a future ride, or something else entirely, but it is interesting to see characters outside of the Mario family!

An image of the Pikmin (shared by Nintendo Soup) can be found in the image embedded below.

(Photo: Universal)

Back in October, a merchandise bag from Super Nintendo World appeared featuring an image of a red Pikmin, alongside several Mario family characters. At the time, it was unclear whether or not this was meant as simply a small cameo for fans to discover, but it certainly seems like Nintendo and Universal might have bigger plans in store for the characters!

Interestingly enough, the appearance of these Pikmin in the park comes shortly after hints of another franchise that might appear in Super Nintendo World. A recent datamine of the Super Nintendo World app revealed stickers based on the Donkey Kong Country franchise. While DK has a long association with Mario, the stickers make a number of direct references to additional characters and elements from the Donkey Kong Country games. Donkey Kong and Pikmin are both franchises wholly owned by Nintendo, and both were created by Shigeru Miyamoto, so it would make a lot of sense to see both of them featured at the park, alongside Mario and friends. Whether or not this might lead to other Nintendo-owned properties appearing in Super Nintendo World remains to be seen!

Thankfully, Super Nintendo World is set to open on February 4, 2021, so fans shouldn't have to wait too much longer to get more information on the park. After a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, it appears that things are finally back on schedule!

Are you excited to see Pikmin appear in Super Nintendo World? What Nintendo franchises would you like to see represented? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!