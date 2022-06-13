A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date Announcement Coming This Month

✖

We don't currently know the release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem, but that won't hold true for much longer. Following a new reveal of the upcoming action-adventure game at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, publisher Focus Entertainment has confirmed that it will be announcing the sequel's launch date in the near future. And while we don't yet know when the game will specifically arrive, it has been reiterated to drop at some point this year.

Focus Entertainment divulged early today that it will be holding a new presentation dedicated entirely to A Plague Tale: Requiem later this month. The showcase will transpire on June 23 at 12:00pm EDT/9:00am PDT and will feature not only a new trailer for Requiem, but also will confirm the date on which the game will launch. Focus Entertainment went on to say that it will have "more" to share in relation to A Plague Tale: Requiem at this time as well, but no further information was given otherwise.

#APlagueTale’s release date reveal. An exclusive gameplay trailer. And more.



Tune in on June 23 at 6 PM CEST / 12 PM EDT / 9 AM PDT on our YouTube Premiere: https://t.co/3AhgT25iNs pic.twitter.com/DTnW69uVH4 — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) June 13, 2022

Even though it might not have the name recognition of some other franchises, A Plague Tale: Requiem might quietly be one of the biggest games that is left to release in 2022. Much of this is due in part to the success that the first game, A Plague Tale: Innocence, had when it launched in 2019. Requiem is also quite notable, however, because it will be releasing on day one for Xbox Game Pass. Given that Xbox itself has fewer first-party titles releasing in 2022, Requiem will likely be one of the biggest games of the year that ends up coming to Game Pass the moment that it arrives.

In addition to landing on Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass, A Plague: Tale Requiem is set to come to PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC as well. Whenever the game's official release date is confirmed later this month, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Is A Plague Tale: Requiem one of your most-anticipated games for the remainder of the year? And when do you think that the sequel will actually end up arriving? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.