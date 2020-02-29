Plaid Hat Games Reveals Pirate Themed Adventure Game Forgotten Waters

It’s been a busy few days for Plaid Hat Games, and that included the announcement of a brand new entry in their hit Crossroads series. The name of the new game is Forgotten Waters, and as you might surmise from the title, the game is a full-on pirate-themed adventure that will have players exploring the high seas as they navigate an imaginative story with characters unique to them, all while trying to become the most infamous Pirate in the world to win the game and unlock the best ending. Forgotten Waters is designed by Issac Vega and J. Arthur Ellis and is written by Mr. Bistro, and you can get your first look at the anticipated new title in the trailer above.

Players will be sailing together but are also attempting to achieve their own goals and further their own stories, which you’ll do by making difficult choices that will affect the rest of your story accordingly. You’ll be exploring new locations, raiding merchant ships, and burying treasure to keep it out of your fellow Pirates’ hands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The more you achieve on a personal level, the more infamy you build, and the more infamy you have the more options you are provided with each turn. The actions you have to choose from will either advance the main story, get you supplies, or upgrade your stats, which you will need if you want to nab the best possible ending.

Unlike past games in the series, you won’t flip pages in a storybook. Instead, you’ll use a streamlined rules system provided in the web app, which provides all the epic moments you expect from Plaid Hat but in a more immersive way.

Forgotten Waters allows for 7 players to jump in on the action, and we cannot wait to give it a try. You can check out what comes with the game below.

7 12-sided dice

1 Location Book

1 Map Board

6 Crew Role Boards

1 Pad of Ship Scribe Sheets

1 Pad of Player Sheets

194 Mini Cards

143 Tokens

8 Standees

1 Rulebook

Forgotten Waters will retail for $59.95, and you can pre-order the game right here. Forgotten Waters will hit stores on April 10th.

Are you excited for Forgotten Waters? let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!