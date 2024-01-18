Plants vs. Zombies 3 Gets a Surprise Soft Launch

Plants vs. Zombies 3 was announced by Electronic Arts and PopCap Games back in the summer of 2019. Since then, the team hasn't said too much about the game, which is why fans were surprised to see Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia soft-launched in several territories earlier this week. The mobile game is the first numbered entry in the long-running series since 2013 and brings back the classic, lane-based tower defense the original games were known for. Currently, EA hasn't announced a firm window for the game's worldwide release, but that should be forthcoming.

Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia Soft Launch

We’re beyond thrilled to announce that Plants vs. Zombies™ 3: Welcome to Zomburbia has soft launched in limited markets! #PlantsvsZombies3 Read more here 👉 https://t.co/9yxofOC2jA pic.twitter.com/hltH10IdYq — Pl🌲nts vs. Z🧠mbies (@PlantsvsZombies) January 17, 2024

Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia's soft launch brings the game to players in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, Phillippines, and the Republic of Ireland. Again, this is an early-access version of the game, so don't expect everything to be completely polished. Instead, EA and PopCap are using this to assist development as it looks to build "the best PvZ experience" possible.

In describing what players can expect, EA says, "Dig into the world of Neighborville with the return of classic lane-based tower defense gameplay and a memorable cast of new and returning characters. PvZ3 is a story-driven, episodic experience that expands on the world of Plants vs. Zombies, calling back to the classic combat of the first game!"

Of course, this is a mobile game, which means that similar to most games of this ilk, it will include in-app micro-transactions. Plants vs. Zombies 2 was often frustrating because of that, so it will be interesting to see how PopCap and EA approach microtransactions this time out. Hopefully, as we move forward through the soft-launch period the team will reveal more about that aspect of the game.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 Full Release Date

As mentioned, EA and PopCap haven't announced an official worldwide release date yet. Toward the end of the press release, the team said, "Over the coming months, we'll be sharing lots of great content including behind-the-scenes looks at upcoming content and features, tips and tricks, player spotlights, and even exclusive developer interviews – so be sure to follow us on our social channels for these incredible updates as we make our way toward worldwide release!"

While that is far from definitive, it does sound like the plan is to release Plants vs. Zombies 3: Welcome to Zomburbia by the end of 2024 on mobile devices worldwide. For now, if you live in one of the regions mentioned above, you can download the game and help PopCap with its continued development.