Plants vs. Zombies 3 Officially Announced, Currently Available as Pre-Alpha

Plants vs. Zombies 3, it turns out, is very much real and in development. An official news post from EA and PopCap Games on the Plants vs. Zombies 2 website this week announced that the title is currently in development — or more specifically, “under construction.” The last numbered Plants vs. Zombies title that didn’t also have “Garden Warfare” attached to it released in 2013, six years ago.

While it previously had been known that the Plants vs. Zombies team was at work on a new title, most folks assumed that this was in reference to Garden Warfare 3, the latest sequel to the spinoff series that took the traditional tower defense game and made it a third-person shooter. EA’s revealed there was a new Plants vs. Zombies shooter on the way during an earnings call earlier this year, and the franchise’s official Twitter account confirmed it was working on a new game — though, in hindsight, the tweet doesn’t actually say “shooter” in it anywhere.

You can check that tweet out below:

Did you hear? The PvZ team is excited to confirm that we are working on a new Plants vs Zombies title for consoles and PC! We’ll share more details on this title in the future, so stay tuned! — Plants vs. Zombies (@PlantsvsZombies) February 5, 2019

There is an interesting wrinkle to the Plants vs. Zombies 3 announcement: it is currently available, albeit in an extremely limited capacity. The new title, which is a free-to-play game like its immediate predecessor, is available for a very specific subsection of Android devices, and only so many at a time, and only in a “Pre-Alpha” state, which basically means everything within is subject to change throughout the course of development. All of those details and more are covered in the announcement’s FAQ. Alternatively, you can simply head to the Google Play Store to see if it’s available for you.

Other important tidbits from the FAQ include the fact that it’s not currently available on iOS, download ability will roll out in phases and folks can check back each day to see if there are downloads remaining, the Pre-Alpha won’t feature microtransactions yet the wording seems to imply it will eventually have them at release, and the game will almost certainly reset progress as time goes on.

Plants vs. Zombies 3 is currently in development. It does not have a worldwide release date as of this moment.