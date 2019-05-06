Plants vs. Zombies Creator Shares Original Designs on 10th Anniversary

It’s been 10 years since Plants vs. Zombies was released, and fans have been loving the franchise ever since. The original game mixes elements of deck-building, tower defense, and strategy all while providing a fun experience for players. That said, creator George Fan has decided to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the title by sharing some original designs that were sketched out on paper years ago. Needless to say, what was originally sketched out is a bit different from what was released by PopCap Games back in 2009.

Taking to Twitter, Fan shared some of the original Plants vs. Zombies designs, and it wasn’t until he drew one of the basic zombies that it actually became what it is known as today. Before that, players were going to be facing off against “aliens from Insaniquarium.” He also revealed that the Sunflower was originally a radish-ish plant that players would have to water and pluck in order to obtain currency. Thankfully, that didn’t pan out.

As for the five lanes, it was originally “a more traditional tower defense,” Fan said. There were even six lanes at one point, but the sixth one can be seen scribbled out. There are definitely some interesting concept from the early days of creating Plants vs. Zombies, which you can see in the tweets below.

It’s only when I drew this zombie that the game truly became Plants vs. Zombies. Before this you were fighting the aliens from Insaniquarium pic.twitter.com/M7BTNfxIGO — George Fan (@thegeorgefan) May 5, 2019

This is also when the “5 lane” concept was introduced. Before this I was prototyping a more traditional tower defense, where there weren’t lanes and you’d build a maze for your enemies to walk through. Notice that I initially drew 6 lanes, then scribbled one out! pic.twitter.com/noMYc9xnvB — George Fan (@thegeorgefan) May 5, 2019

The short-lived predecessor to the Peashooter, sort of a tomato with a spout. I know when designing this I had the Snifit from SMB2 in my subconscious as something that obviously shoots at you. I’ve always appreciated Miyamoto’s ability to communicate so much without using words pic.twitter.com/yCGtUgGkDG — George Fan (@thegeorgefan) May 5, 2019

Plants vs. Zombies is currently available on PC, consoles, mobile devices, and probably a bunch of other devices because it has been released on many platforms over the past 10 years.

What do you think about all of this? Glad to see all of the changes that were made from the original Plants vs. Zombies designs? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

