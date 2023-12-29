24 Most Anticipated Games of 2024

2024 is almost upon us, or depending on when you're reading this, already here. And while it doesn't look quite as over stuffed with games ready to blow your socks off, there is plenty to look forward to on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and even PS4 and Xbox One.

Below, we've gathered 24 of the most anticipated games of 2024, and below this, another list of 24 honorable mentions, for a grand total of 48 games to keep an eye on in 2024. For this list we have only included games with confirmed release dates or at least a confirmed "2024" release window. As a result, some games expected, but not confirmed to release next year -- games like Hades II and Hollow Knight: Silksong -- are not included. No confirmed 2024 release, no party. We have also excluded remasters. Lastly, and this goes without saying, but we will say it anyway, this list is not exhaustive, and to a degree, influenced by personal taste.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

About: "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake project, which retells the story of the iconic fantasy game that redefined the RPG genre in three distinct games. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth picks up with iconic heroes Cloud, Barret, Tifa, Aerith and Red XIII after they escape from the dystopian city Midgar and sees them embark on a journey in pursuit of Sephiroth, the vengeful swordsman from Cloud's past who was thought to be dead."

Release Date: February 29 via PS5

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

About: "The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without. Sink deep into the next chapter of Senua's story, a crafted experience told through cinematic immersion, beautifully realised visuals and encapsulating sound."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Star Wars Outlaws

About: "Experience the first-ever open-world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy's crime syndicates as you join the galaxy's most wanted. If you're willing to take the risk, the galaxy is full of opportunity."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

About: "The Nintendo GameCube game returns with updated graphics. Turn the page and join Mario and friends in an RPG adventure to discover the legendary treasure behind the ancient Thousand-Year Door. Will Mario complete his papery quest, or will he crumple under the pressure? Find out when Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door unfolds on Nintendo Switch in 2024. More information about this game will be available in the future."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via Nintendo Switch

Metaphor: ReFantazio

About: "Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends. From the creative minds of the Persona series-Metaphor: ReFantazio marks ATLUS' first ever, full-scale fantasy RPG, brought to you by director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro. Metaphor: Refantazio is developed by Studio Zero."

Release Date: Fall 2024 via PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Rise of the Ronin

About: "Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate's oppressive rule, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation's borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands."

Release Date: March 22 via PS5

Avowed

About: "Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment. You are the envoy of Aedyr, a distant land, sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague. You discover a personal connection to the land itself and an ancient secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them asunder?"

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) PC and Xbox Series X|S

The Wolf Among Us 2

About: "Fairytale characters are real and walk among us in New York City. Play as Bigby, 'The Big Bad Wolf,' and Sheriff of Fabletown, as you return to a gritty detective noir world where there are no fairy tale endings."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

About: "Chornobyl Exclusion Zone has changed dramatically after the second massive explosion in year 2006. Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the Zone a very tough place to survive. It turned out that the center of the Zone hides the source of incredible power. Nevertheless, artifacts of unbelievable value attracted many people called S.T.A.L.K.E.R.s, who entered the Zone for their own risk striving to make a fortune out of it or even to find the Truth concealed in the Heart of Chornobyl."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Dragon's Dogma 2

About: "Dragon's Dogma II is the highly anticipated action RPG successor to the cult-classic Dragon's Dogma released in 2012. Dragon's Dogma II boasts a richly detailed and deeply explorable fantasy world created using immersive physics, character AI and the latest in graphics from Capcom's RE ENGINE. This single player narrative driven action RPG challenges players to use their creativity and curiosity to shape their own experience. Whether it is your Arisen's vocation, the Pawns selected for your party, or your approach to multi-faceted gameplay situations, the world of Dragon's Dogma II revolves around choice. Both your party of Pawns and enemies alike will react dynamically to your actions on the battlefield, whether you cling to the backs of monsters or seek to dispatch them from afar. Your vocation allows you to choose your playstyle, and whether you will use swords, bows, or potent magick to bring your foes to heel."

Release Date: March 22 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

About: "Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world's greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op."

Release Date: May 26 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Tekken 8

About: "Completely redesigned character visuals. Elaborate, highly-detailed models built from the ground and high-fidelity graphics break the limits of new-generation hardware by adding a new weight and atmosphere to Tekken's signature battles. Vivid environments and destructible stages combine to create an overwhelming sense of immersion, creating the ultimate play experience."

Release Date: January 26 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Stellar Blade

About: "Reclaim Earth for humankind. Save humanity from extinction in this electrifying story-driven action adventure. The future of humanity is balanced on the edge of a blade. Ravaged by strange, powerful creatures, Earth has been abandoned, and what is left of the decimated human race has fled to a Colony in outer space. After travelling from the Colony, Paratrooper Eve arrives on the desolate remains of our planet with a clear-cut mission: to save humankind by reclaiming Earth from the NA:tive-the malevolent force that has devastated it. But as Eve tackles the NA:tive one-by-one, piecing together the mysteries of the past as she explores the ruins of human civilization, she realizes that her mission is far from straightforward. In fact, almost nothing is as it seems..."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via PS5

Princess Peach Showtime!

About: "Princess Peach must save the day as she takes the spotlight in her very own game! Princess Peach's trip to the Sparkle Theater goes off script when the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch steal the show! Partner with the theater's guardian, Stella, to call curtains on this tragedy by using a powerful ribbon and taking on several starring roles-each with their own look and abilities."

Release Date: March 22 via Nintendo Switch

Sons of the Forest

About: "An entirely new experience from the makers of the 'The Forest'. Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator."

Release Date: February 22 via PC (Full Release, Leaving Early Access)

Persona 3 Reloaded

About: "Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era."

Release Date: February 2 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Ark 2

About: "Survive the past. Tame the future. Suddenly awakened on a strange primal world filled with dinosaurs and humans struggling for dominance; you must piece together the history of how you arrived there, team-up with legendary heroes, and confront powerful dark forces seeking to control the fate of all life. Saddle up, and join the definitive next-generation survival experience with ARK II!"

Release Date: Late 2024 via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Black Myth: Wukong

About: "Black Myth: Wukong is an action RPG rooted in Chinese mythology. The story is based on Journey to the West, one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese literature. You shall set out as the Destined One to venture into the challenges and marvels ahead, to uncover the obscured truth beneath the veil of a glorious legend from the past."

Release Date: August 20, 2024 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Replaced

About: "REPLACED is a 2.5D sci-fi retro-futuristic action platformer where you play as R.E.A.C.H.-an artificial intelligence trapped in a human body against its own will. REPLACED combines cinematic platformer, pixel art, and free-flow action combat with a deep engaging dystopian story set in an alternative 1980's. Explore and uncover the mysteries in and around Phoenix-City from the perspective of R.E.A.C.H. who is learning how to be human in a society that has taken a turn for the worst. Everything is ruled by corruption and greed. The ones in power see humans and their organs as nothing more than just currency."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

About: "Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister... Live it up in Japan and explore all that Hawaii has to offer in an RPG adventure so big it spans the Pacific."

Release Date: January 26 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

GreedFall II: The Dying World

About: "Continuing the winning formula of the first game, GreedFall II: The Dying World is an RPG that focuses on story and player choice but also includes new gameplay in the form of more tactical combat and revisits the unique universe created by its predecessor. The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you must regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island."

Alone in the Dark

About: "Return to Derceto Manor in this reimagination of Alone in the Dark, a love letter to the 90s cult classic horror game. Discovering that her uncle has gone missing, Emily Hartwood goes looking for him with the help of private investigator Edward Carnby. Arriving at Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued, they encounter strange residents, portals to nightmarish worlds, dangerous monsters-and ultimately a plot of rising evil and its followers."

Release Date: March 20 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Helldivers II

About: "Fight for freedom across a hostile galaxy in this frenetic third-person cooperative team shooter. Join forces with up to four friends and wreak havoc on an alien scourge threatening the safety of your home planet, Super Earth, in this multiplayer cooperative shooter for PlayStation 5 and PC from Arrowhead Game Studios. Step into the boots of the Helldivers, an elite class of soldiers whose mission is to spread peace, liberty and Managed Democracy using the biggest, baddest and most explosive tools in the galaxy."

Release Date: February 8 via PS5 and PC

Plucky Squire

About: "The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends-storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book-destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he's ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending."

Release Date: 2024 (TBA) via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

24 Honorable Mentions: