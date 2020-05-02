These 4 PlayStation 4 Games Won't Be Free for Much Longer

✖

Sony is giving away four PlayStation 4 games for free that have been up for grabs for all of April, but that’s changing soon now that we’ve arrived at a new month and a new batch of free games. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Dirt Rally 2.0, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, and Journey are all available for free as the PlayStation Plus giveaways for last month with only a few more days to go before they’re priced normally again. If you haven’t downloaded them already, you’ve got until the end of May 4th to download the games, and you don’t even need a PlayStation Plus subscription to get all of them.

The free PlayStation Plus games for April were revealed at the start of last month after leaks once again spoiled the announcement. Fortunately for PlayStation 4 owners, that month offered a big-name headliner by giving away Uncharted 4 coupled by another game that’s got its own following built up in Dirt Rally 2.0.

For those who haven’t played Uncharted 4, the PlayStation Store’s listing gives an idea of what to expect from it.

“Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves,” a preview of the game said. “With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.”

Sony’s Play At Home Initiative is also still going on with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection free until May 5th as well. Combine that offer with the monthly PlayStation Plus giveaway and you’ve got four different Uncharted games to play for free.

Journey is also part of the Play At Home Initiative as an acclaimed adventure game with a unique style that originally released on the PlayStation 3 years ago. Get that game and Dirt Rally 2.0, the rally racing game that rounds out April’s free PlayStation Plus offers, and you’ll be busy for quite a while.

You’ll be even busier still when May’s free PlayStation Plus games are up for grabs, but they’re not quite as enticing as the ones for April based on what’s been said about them. It’s unknown if the Play At Home Initiative will offer more free games after the current deal expires, but it’s always a possibility.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.