Uncharted Collection and Journey Now Available for Free as Part of PlayStation’s Play At Home Initiative

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey are now both available for free on PlayStation 4 as part of PlayStation’s recently announced “Play At Home” initiative. In case you missed it, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced earlier this week that, as part of an effort to lessen burdens during the spread of COVID-19, it would be giving away the games for free for a limited time as well as setting up a fund specifically to support its “independent development partners.”

More specifically, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey are both available, free to own, as of late last night via PlayStation Network. The period to claim these two titles (which are really four separate games in total) concludes on May 5th at 8PM PT/11PM ET. If you’ve already picked these up through the PlayStation Plus subscription service in the past, you’ll still want to do so here as these versions won’t disappear from your account should you ever decide to not renew.

#PlayAtHome with Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – free starting today through May 5 at PlayStation Store: https://t.co/pOn3hJp0gg pic.twitter.com/FTLGvyEZTd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 15, 2020

“Independent developers are vital to the heart and soul of the gaming community and we understand the hardships and financial struggles that many smaller gaming studios are facing,” Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan said as part of the initial announcement. “With that, SIE has developed a fund to support them during this time. We have earmarked $10 million to support our independent development partners. More information about the fund, including participation criteria, will be made available soon.”

You can grab Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free on PlayStation Network right here, and you can pick up Journey for free on PlayStation Network right here. It’s unclear whether these will be the only games released this way as there’s nothing in the announcement that 1) mentions whether there will be further additions or 2) precludes such from happening. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.