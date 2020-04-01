Free PlayStation Plus Games for April Announced

PlayStation has officially announced the free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for April! And, as it turns out, the leak from last week was entirely accurate, as subscribers will be able to get their digital hands on both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 this month. Despite the fact that it’s already April now, interested parties will need to wait until next week to grab them.

More specifically, both titles are set to be available starting April 7th and run through May 4th. In the meantime, March’s freebies, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, remain free on the service. The availability of Uncharted 4 means that anyone that’s been a subscriber of PlayStation Plus for some time now should have access to the entire library of Nathan Drake’s adventures, start to finish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Perfect precision driving and develop nerves of steel as you roar through a selection of iconic rally tracks from across the globe in search of championship glory (and ever-faster lap times) in this realistic race sim,” the PlayStation blog announcing April’s free games says of Dirt Rally 2.0. “[The game] embodies the best venerated British development studio Codemasters has to offer: challenging courses, race-altering weather systems, in-depth car customizations and much more. In all, this is a masterclass in off-road racing.”

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 are your free PS Plus games for April: https://t.co/OefiN9tzQe pic.twitter.com/7gYVwxIZ4f — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 1, 2020

What do you think of April’s PlayStation Plus freebies? Anything you’d have rather seen replaced? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

April’s PlayStation Plus free video games should be available starting April 7th and run through May 4th. March’s free PlayStation Plus video games, Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, are available through April 6th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.