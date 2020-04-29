Free PlayStation Plus Games for May Announced

✖

PlayStation has officially announced the new free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers for May! Subscribers will be able to pick up both Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 beginning in May. April's freebies, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0, will remain available until May 4th with the new titles rotating in the following day.

More specifically, both titles are set to be available to claim beginning May 5th and will run through June 1st. While neither of the new titles are likely to exactly wow subscribers, both have their fans, and will likely have plenty of new ones once folks can pick them up next week. It is, however, worth noting that some of the other currently free video games on PlayStation 4 will also conclude their giveaways on May 5th.

"In Cities: Skylines, the acclaimed city builder sim by Paradox Interactive, you make the decisions that will see your city flourish or fail," the PlayStation blog post announcing the new PlayStation Plus games says of the video game. "You’ll need strategic smarts to keep your burgeoning ecosystem from collapse, ensuring your ever-growing populace stay happy and the industries that are the lifeblood of your expanding metropolis continue to thrive."

May's free PlayStation Plus video games are set to be available starting May 5th and will run through June 1st. April's PlayStation Plus free video games, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Dirt Rally 2.0, are available through May 4th. As usual, these free video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here. You might also want to check out some of the big deals on PlayStation Plus memberships that are happening right now.

