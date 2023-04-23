PlayStation Productions Has an Animated Project in the Works

PlayStation Productions has a number of different projects in the works including at least one that's an animated film or TV show, PlayStation revealed this week. Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, said as much recently in the latest episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast where he talked about where PlayStation Productions was headed in the future. Qizilbash didn't offer specifics on what IP would be adapted into an animated project, so while we don't have an answer for that yet, there are already rumors out there about what this project might be adapting.

The first half of "Episode 454" of the Official PlayStation Podcast was an interview with Qizilbash geared towards PlayStation Productions and its many projects. When asked broadly what PlayStation Productions had in the works, Qizilbash said there were 10 projects in total that were in development spread across different mediums including "a little bit of animation."

"We've got 10 projects in various stages of development which is really exciting. Film and television, a little bit of animation as well," Qizilbash said around the 14:40 mark in the podcast.

Episode 455 of the PlayStation Podcast is live now, where Head of PlayStation Productions Asad Qizilbash stops by to discuss adapting video games into TV and film and talks upcoming projects. Listen in: https://t.co/vUyWSdeC9M pic.twitter.com/fQAVrsqAF8 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 21, 2023

Of those 10 projects teased, we know about a number of them already. There's the Gran Turismo movie that's coming up in August as well as films based on Days Gone, Gravity Rush, and Ghost of Tsushima. As for the TV shows, there's the Twisted Metal series also slated for this year as well as Amazon's God of War show and Netflix's series based on the world of Horizon Zero Dawn. The Last of Us Season 2 is also in the works, of course.

That's 10 projects accounted for which means there are still two more we don't know about. We haven't heard a great deal about the Gravity Rush movie, and given how the visual style of that game contrasts so heavily with the games the other movies are adapting, there's a chance this could be an animated project. If it's something else, PlayStation has no shortage of other IPs to pull from that might fit the bill like Jax & Daxter, Ratchet & Clank, or the newer Astro Bot series.

Rumors have been floated that a Destiny series is in the works, though those are very much just rumors at this point.