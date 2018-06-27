Sony EU Boss Says PlayStation Has the “Best Lineup Ever”

Sony's PlayStation lineup was stacked with big names this year at E3, a selection of games that Michael Denny, head of the European branch of Sony Worldwide Studios, says is the "best lineup ever."

Denny said this to Gamereactor during an interview at E3 where he was asked about the games that Sony puts out and how the studios go about balancing all of these different projects. With virtual reality titles, narrative-driven single-player games, and innovative creations like Dreams, Gamereactor commented on the diversity of Sony's focuses. Responding to the question that listed off various PlayStation focuses like PlayLink, PS VR, and PlayStation Move, Denny agreed that Sony has multiple projects going on with different focuses and talked about how they diversify interests to accommodate gamers.

"When you look at our current releases and our upcoming releases, I truly believe that we now have not only the best lineup ever, but the broadest lineup ever of games," Denny said. "We do want to be inclusive, we do want to offer games for all our players. Of course, the core triple-A titles will always be there but doing things like PlayLink is important to us as well in terms of maybe having something there for the friends and family of our core PlayStation audience. Games that can truly appeal to a more mass market."

Sony's presentation during E3 didn't include a ton of games like the previous years where projects were presented in rapid-fire fashion but instead focused on four core games with more announcements mixed in between them. Death Stranding, Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II took the forefront while other games like Dreams and virtual reality titles supported them. When it comes to creating such diverse games like these, Denny said that supporting the games' creators is vital.

"Ultimately, we want the best games possible. To get the best games possible, we really do trust in and empower our creators and our teams and our studios. I think our role in an exec management team is really to facilitate and allow that creativity to flow so that ultimately our players and fans get the best games possible."

The full video interview between Denny can be seen above as well as through Gamereactor's site.