The PlayStation Classic is Back Down to $20

During Amazon’s Prime Day event last month, the PlayStation Classic dropped to the $19.99 price point (originally $99.99) that everyone was waiting for. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now. At the time of writing, the PlayStation Classic is available right here on Amazon for $19.99 while it lasts – which probably won’t be long. UPDATE: Sold out, but keep tabs on the link for a restock – and make sure to check out the upcoming Genesis and TurboGrafx-16 Mini consoles below. They’re looking pretty stellar.

Despite the flaws, it’s hard to argue that the PlayStation Classic isn’t worth picking up at that price. However, there are two new classic mini consoles coming out that look like they will be worth spending a little extra for…

The Sega Genesis Mini is shaping up to be the best retro console released thus far, and you can pre-order one via Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) with a release date set for September 19th. You can check out our preview of the console here. A list of the games that are included can be found below.

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

Finally, pre-orders for the TurboGrafx-16 Mini are open on Amazon for $99.99 with a release set for March 20th. The console will include nearly 50 games that cover the catalog of both the TurboGrafx-16 console and its PC Engine Japanese counterpart. Specifically, 24 American games and 26 Japanese games are included in their native language, and Konami notes that there is some overlap between the U.S. and Japanese games (Neutopia and Neutopia II for example). So, the number of unique games falls slightly short of 50, but this is still an interesting twist on the mini console formula that we’ve seen from Nintendo, Sega, and Sony. You can check out the full lineup of games below.

TurboGrafx-16 Games (English)

• Air Zonk

• Alien Crush

• Blazing Lazers

• Bomberman ’93

• Bonk’s Revenge

• Cadash

• Chew-Man-Fu

• Dungeon Explorer

• J.J. & Jeff

• Lords Of Thunder

• Military Madness (Nectaris)

• Moto Roader

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• New Adventure Island

• Ninjaspirit

• Parasol Stars

• Power Golf

• Psychosis

• R-Type

• Soldier Blade

• Space Harrier

• Victory Run

• Ys Book I&II

PC Engine Games (Japanese)

• Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

• Aldynes

• Appare! Gateball

• Bomberman ’94

• Bomberman Panic Bomber

• Chō Aniki

• Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

• Dungeon Explorer

• Fantasy Zone

• Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

• Gradius (Nemesis)

• Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō – (Nemesis II)

• Jaseiken Necromancer

• Nectaris (Military Madness)

• Neutopia

• Neutopia II

• Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

• PC-Genjin (Bonk)

• Salamander

• Snatcher

• Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

• Super Darius

• Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

• Super Star Soldier

• The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

• Ys I・II

