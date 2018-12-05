PlayStation Classic Datamining Reveals Many Rejected Games, Including Popular Favorites

We reviewed the PlayStation Classic console yesterday, and while there was some potential with a few of its games, it just didn’t live up to the hype, mainly due to lackluster features, such as lacking controls and bad video implementation with some titles. And, let’s be honest, it’s missing a few popular games — and a new report suggests that these titles almost made their way to the system. Almost.

Dataminers have managed to dig into the plug-and-play console and found some very interesting information. Based on a code dump that was initially revealed over at GitHub, Sony had apparently tested out over 30 titles for use with the PlayStation Classic, which ended up being pushed aside in favor of the 20 games that made it onto the system.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And this is probably where some folks are going to get angry, because quite a few of these games are actually good selections. The full list is below:

Chocobo’s Mysterious Dungeon

Colin McRae Rally

Crash Bandicoot

Crash 2

Toy Story 2

Driver

Ehrgeiz

Fighting Force

Gran Turismo

GTA 2

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Kagero

Klonoa

Kula World (Roll Away)

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Medal of Honor

MediEvil

Mega Man Legends

Mr. Driller G

Paca Paca Passion

PaRappa the Rapper

Parasite Eve

RayStorm

Ridge Racer

Silent Hill

Spec Ops: Stealth Patrol

Street Fighter Alpha 3

Street Fighter EX Plus Alpha

Suikoden

Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider 2

Tomba

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Vagrant Story

Wild Arms 2

Xevious 3D/G+

Obviously there are some of these that wouldn’t have made the cut due to licensing, such as the Crash Bandicoot games, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 and Harry Potter. But others are downright questionable, as they would’ve fit right in with the lineup.

For instance, Parappa the Rapper. The only reason we can think of that this didn’t get put onto the system is that Sony might have been worried that the lag wouldn’t have made it fun to play. But even then, it would’ve been worth a lot more than, say, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six.

Other omissions are frustrating too, like Medievil, which is getting a revival release on PlayStation 4 in 2019; Gran Turismo, which would’ve no doubt been a welcome title; and several Bandai Namco favorites like Ridge Racer and Klonoa. Also, man, they cut Tomba!

Now, for those hackers wondering, “Hmmm, maybe I can unlock these games,” there’s no guarantee that their source code is embedded in the system. Although their files were found with the datamining, there’s no evidence indicating that the games are buried within the system. Still, you can bet that some folks may try to get them put on there, come hell or high water.

The PlayStation Classic is available now, but we highly suggest reading our review first, just so you know what you’re getting into.

(Hat tip to IGN for the details!)