PlayStation Essentials Sale Live on PSN, Must-Own Games Marked Way Down on Every Platform

It’s Tuesday, and that means another weekly PSN sale has gone live! This time Sony has posted a “PlayStation Essentials” sale, which is good news because that means it’s giving us deep discounts on what are widely considered to be the best games on all of the respective PlayStation platforms!

We have deep cuts on blockbusters across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita. The PS3 and Vita discount pages are smaller, but most of you are playing on PS4 anyway so that’s not a big deal. We’re going to list out every single discount for you right here, beginning with the PS4 games, and then moving on to the PS3 and Vita.

After each list of sales, we’ll give you guys a brief summary of what we consider to be the best deals of the bunch, so if you’re looking for some recommendations on where to spend your hard-earned cash, make sure you check out those highlights at the bottom of each page. Let’s kick things off with the PS4 deals!

PlayStation 4 Deals

Abzu – $7.99

Alien: Isolation – $8.99 The Collection – $11.99

Amnesia: Collection – $8.99

Arizona Sunshine – $23.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – $9.89 Gold – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $24.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $11.99

Assetto Corsa – $14.99

Aven Colony – $16.49

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Batman: Arkham Knight – $9.99

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass – $14.99 Revolution – $23.99

Battlefield 1 + Titanfall 2 – $39.99

Battlefield 4 -$4.99 Premium – $11.99

BioShock The Collection – $19.79

Blood Bowl 2 – $5.99 Legendary Edition – $22.49 Official Expansion – $17.49 Expansion + Team Pack – $27.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection – $19.79

Call of Duty: WWII – $44.99 Digital Deluxe – $84.99

Cities: Skylines – $23.99

ClusterTruck – $5.99

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy – $23.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – $34.99

Dear Esther – $2.99

Destiny 2 – $38.99 Digital Deluxe – $69.99 Expansion Pass Bundle – $62.99

Divinity: Original Sin – $11.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $29.99 Collector’s – $39.99

Farming Simulator 17 – $15.99 Platinum – $34.99 Premium – $18.74

Farming Simulator 18 – $11.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – $17.49

Grand Theft Auto V – $29.99

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – $7.99

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $20.99

Human Fall Flat – $4.49

Injustice 2 – $24.99

Inside – $7.99

L.A. Noire – $29.99

Last Day of June – $11.99

Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Recruit – $19.99 Standard Recruit – $14.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 -$17.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $41.99

Mitch: Berry Challenge – $2.39

NBA 2K18 – $41.99 Legend – $59.99 Legend Gold – $89.99

Need for Sped Payback – $29.99 Deluxe – $39.99

No Man’s Sky – $23.99

N++ – $7.49

Observer – $17.99

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $4.49

Overcooked – $6.79

Gourmet – $7.99

Oxenfree – $4.99 Game + Theme – $5.49 Game + Theme + Avatars – $5.99

Persona 5 – $29.99 Ultimate – $74.99

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Deluxe – $12.49

Portal Knights – $9.99

Pyre – $9.99

Rayman Legends – $13.19

Redout: Lightspeed Edition – $26.79

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Sleeping Dogs – $8.99

SOMA – $8.99

Song of the Deep – $3.74

Sonic Forces – $27.99

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $6.99

Spintires: MudRunner – $27.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – $19.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – $35.99

Elite Trooper – $47.99

The Crew – $9.89

The Invisible Hour – $17.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $9.99

The King of Fighters XIV Special Anniversary – $29.99 4 Character Bundle Pack – $9.99

The Last Guardian – $19.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $9.99

The Minecraft: Story Mode Bundle – $20.99

The Sexy Brutale – $7.99

The Surge – $19.99

The Surge: Complete Edition – $35.99

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $12.49

Thumper -$7.99

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition – $19.99

Tomb Raider – $8.99

Watch Dogs – $11.99 Gold – $16.49

Werewolves Within – $9.89

What Remains of Edith Finch – $11.99

WWE 2K18 – $35.99 Deluxe – $53.99

XCOM 2 – $19.79

War of the Chosen – $29.99 Deluxe – $24.74

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $11.99

Yooka-Laylee – $19.99

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $19.99

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma – $19.99

There are so many fantastic PS4 deals it’s hard to know where to start. Alien Isolation is a game that everyone needs to play, especially fans of horror. What Remains of Edith Finch won so many awards it would be crazy not to pick it up at this price. Pyre is one of the most unique experiences you can have for $10, and Persona 5 was pretty much everyone’s RPG of the year.

Let’s see what PS3 has in store.

PlayStation 3 Deals

Alien: Isolation – $8.99

Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $9.89

Battlefield 4 – $4.99 Premium – $11.99

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $11.99

Devil May Cry HD Collection – $4.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $7.49

Grand Theft Auto V – $19.99

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator- – $7.99

Okami HD – $5.59

Persona 5 – $24.99 Ultimate – $68.99

Resident Evil 4 -$4.99

Resident Evil 5 – $4.49

Skullgirls Encore – $2.99

This list is considerably smaller, but the PSN store could still be updating. We’ll be sure to check back to see if there are any games we missed. As it stands, you’d be insane to miss out on Resident Evil 4 for five bucks, especially if you’ve never played the game before. Likewise, Okami HD for a fiver is more than reasonable.

If you still own a PS3 and never got into Grand Theft Auto V, you might as well bite for $19.99 while you can. It will provide several months of entertainment.

PlayStation Vita Deals

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Breath of Fire III – $4.99

Farming Simulator 18 – $11.99

Muramasa Rebirth: Complete Collection – $10.49

Octodad: Dadliest Catch – $4.49

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – $15.99

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore – N/A

If you’re an old-school RPG fan then you already know that you’ll be picking up Breath of Fire III. If you’re really looking for a time-sink, though, Farming Simulator 18 has been a surprise smash-hit among players. It may sound boring, but it’s completely engrossing once you start making progress.

For fighting game fans, Skullgirls is one of the most polished and finely-tuned 2D fighters out there, and this edition comes with perhaps the most comprehensive tutorial for 2D fighters we’ve ever seen. It will take you from scrub to pro in no time!