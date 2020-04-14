A former PlayStation exclusive game is coming to Steam this June. More specifically, former PS3 exclusive game, Journey, is coming to Steam on June 11, a year after it debuted on PC via the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer That Game Company did not accompany the announcement with a new trailer, but the game’s Steam page is now live.

“Explore the ancient, mysterious world of Journey as you soar above ruins and glide across sands to discover its secrets,” reads an official blurb about the game over on its Steam page. “Play alone or in the company of a fellow traveler and explore its vast world together. Featuring stunning visuals and a Grammy-nominated musical score, Journey delivers a breathtaking experience like no other.”

For those that don’t know: Journey debuted back in 2012 via the PS3 and the PS3 only. At the time, not only was it one of the highest-rated games of 2012 and a game of the year contender, but it went on to be one of the highest-rated PS3 games ever.

In 2015, the game was ported to PS4, and then last year it came to PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, but there’s seemingly no reason why it can’t be ported to additional platforms. In other words, don’t be too surprised if the beloved game spreads to further platforms, especially Nintendo Switch.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much the game will cost on Steam, but you can begin to wishlist. That said, presumably it will cost $15 like it does on other platforms.

