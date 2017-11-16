Gaming

Will Final Fantasy VII Remake be at PlayStation Experience? Sony Drops a Clue

Final Fantasy VII Remake was revealed two years ago during 2015’s PlayStation Experience. This […]

Final Fantasy VII Remake was revealed two years ago during 2015’s PlayStation Experience. This year’s PSX is nearly upon us, and will be here in less than a month! Everything will be unfolding on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10. As each subsequent PSX and E3 come and go, we’ve waited with bated breath for our next look at the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Will this year finally be the year? It’s not looking too promising, unfortunately.

The PlayStation Blog published a big PSX updated today, which was obviously meant to get everyone really excited about the show. While we’re still looking forward to it, there was one reveal that dampened our spirits somewhat. The list of exhibitors was revealed, and a big name is missing. Check out the full list right here:

  • 11 bit studios

  • Ackk Studios

  • Activision Publishing, Inc.

  • Adult Swim Games

  • Aksys Games

  • AOne Games

  • Aquiris

  • Arcade Distillery

  • Arika CO.,LTD.

  • Armor Games Studios

  • Artifact 5

  • Ask an Enemy Studios

  • Atlus/Sega

  • Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games

  • Bend Studio

  • Bit Kid, Inc.

  • Blue Mammoth Games

  • Bungie & Activision

  • Capcom

  • Cleaversoft

  • Cococucumber

  • Crows Crows Crows

  • Dan & Gary Games

  • Dangen Entertainment

  • Deep Silver

  • Devolver Digital

  • Double Fine Productions

  • Drinkbox Studios

  • Electronic Arts

  • En Masse Entertainment / Bluehole, Inc.

  • Endnight Games

  • Epic Games

  • Finji + Infinite Fall

  • Firesprite

  • Friend & Foe AB

  • Grab Games

  • Grip Digital

  • Highwire Games

  • Hopoo Games, LLC

  • Household Games

  • Humble Bundle

  • iam8bit

  • Iggymob

  • Impulse Gear

  • Insomniac Games

  • ISVR

  • Japan Studio

  • Lienzo

  • Limited Run Games

  • London Studio

  • Mad Mimic

  • Media Molecule

  • Mommy’s Best Games

  • MunkyFun

  • Muse Games

  • NapNok Games

  • Naughty Dog

  • nDreams

  • Neowiz

  • Paranoid Productions

  • Playdius

  • Playism

  • Polyarc

  • Polyphony Digital

  • Quantic Dream

  • Rebellion

  • RocketPunch Games

  • Samurai Punk

  • San Diego Studio

  • Santa Monica Studio

  • Sirlin Games

  • Spooky Squid Games

  • Starbreeze

  • Studio Surgical Scalpels

  • Sunsoft

  • Supermassive Games

  • Survios

  • Team Meat

  • The Voxel Agents

  • Toadman Interactive

  • Tribetoy

  • Trion Worlds

  • Ubisoft Entertainment

  • Ultizero Games

  • USC Games

  • Versus Evil LLC

  • White Lotus Interactive

  • Wish Studios

  • Zoink Games

This is going to be a huge show, but sadly, Square Enix is missing from that last. If Square Enix was planning to show up in a big way with Final Fantasy VII Remastered, we would definitely expect to find them on that list. With their absence, we’re left wondering when we’ll get to lay eyes on this project again. During the Tokyo Game Show, perhaps, or will we have to wait until the next E3? There’s still a small chance that Sony is just hiding Square Enix’s involvement to make the Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer reveal more exciting, but we’re not going to hold our breath.

