Will Final Fantasy VII Remake be at PlayStation Experience? Sony Drops a Clue

Final Fantasy VII Remake was revealed two years ago during 2015’s PlayStation Experience. This year’s PSX is nearly upon us, and will be here in less than a month! Everything will be unfolding on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10. As each subsequent PSX and E3 come and go, we’ve waited with bated breath for our next look at the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Will this year finally be the year? It’s not looking too promising, unfortunately.

The PlayStation Blog published a big PSX updated today, which was obviously meant to get everyone really excited about the show. While we’re still looking forward to it, there was one reveal that dampened our spirits somewhat. The list of exhibitors was revealed, and a big name is missing. Check out the full list right here:

This is going to be a huge show, but sadly, Square Enix is missing from that last. If Square Enix was planning to show up in a big way with Final Fantasy VII Remastered, we would definitely expect to find them on that list. With their absence, we’re left wondering when we’ll get to lay eyes on this project again. During the Tokyo Game Show, perhaps, or will we have to wait until the next E3? There’s still a small chance that Sony is just hiding Square Enix’s involvement to make the Final Fantasy VII Remake trailer reveal more exciting, but we’re not going to hold our breath.