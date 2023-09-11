PlayStation Seemingly Hints at Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Announcement

Over the last week, rumors have been circulating about a potential announcement related to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Pre-orders for the game have opened at various retailers, leading many to assume that we'll know a release date soon. Adding fuel to the fire, a Tweet from PlayStation Germany's official Twitter account apparently stated that "we hear now is the perfect time to add Final Fantasy VII REBIRTH to your wishlist," alongside a shifty eye emoji. After fans on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit picked up on it, that Tweet has since been deleted.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

While Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was originally supposed to release in 2023, a delay for the game was announced earlier this year. As of this writing, the game is slated to release in "early 2024," though Square Enix has not offered anything more concrete. Tokyo Game Show is slated to begin later this month, and that could end up being the perfect place to announce a firm release date for the game. There has also been speculation that we could end up seeing a release date or gameplay trailer in PlayStation's next State of Play, but there's simply no way of knowing for sure. For comparison's sake, Final Fantasy VII Remake also released early into 2020, launching on PS4 in April of that year.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second in a planned trilogy retelling the events that took place in Final Fantasy VII. Final Fantasy VII Remake significantly built on the early events in that game, and ended very early into Final Fantasy VII's narrative. There has been a lot of speculation about how the rest of the trilogy will handle the events of Final Fantasy VII, and what additional changes might end up being made. The death of Aerith in Final Fantasy VII remains one of the most heartbreaking in all of gaming, and many have speculated whether Square Enix might keep her alive for the remakes.

Tokyo Game Show

Tokyo Game Show is set to take place from September 21st through the 24th. Square Enix will have a presence at the show, and has already confirmed several games that will appear, including Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Foamstars Party, Star Ocean The Second Story R, and PowerWash Simulator. More relevant to Final Fantasy fans, Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will both be at the show. Square Enix has not revealed whether Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be part of the show's line-up, but it's possible the company is saving that as some kind of surprise. Thankfully, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out!

Are you looking forward to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Do you think we'll learn more about the game soon?