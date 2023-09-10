Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Adapting Surprising Tifa Storyline

Over the years, Final Fantasy VII has seen a lot of additional content fleshing out the game's world, including movies, spin-off games, and even novels. Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is pulling content from all of this media, and giving players the chance to experience the "whole" of Final Fantasy VII's narrative in one place. In a new interview with 4Gamer (translated by SiliconEra), Ever Crisis Director Motomu Toriyama confirmed that one of the game's chapters will expand on Tifa's story, giving players the chance to play out her first meeting with the members of AVALANCHE.

The chapter in question is based on a novel called Final Fantasy VII Remake: Trace of Two Pasts. As its name implies, the book is actually set in the world from Final Fantasy VII Remake, despite the fact that Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is based on the original version of the game. This is because Ever Crisis will be pulling some elements from the remakes, as well. Either way, this encounter is something that has never appeared in a video game before, and that should be exciting news for fans of Tifa!

What is Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis?

Released on iOS and Android devices earlier this month, Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis is the latest mobile game based on the series. While Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier struggled to find a following, Ever Crisis seems to have found a lot of early interest, with more than 1 million people pre-registering for the game ahead of its release. An RPG, Ever Crisis has been called "another possibility for a remake" by Square Enix. Through Ever Crisis, players will get a chance to experience the story of Final Fantasy VII all over again, but this time, the developers are pulling content from side material. In addition to Trace of Two Pasts, players can expect content based on Crisis Core, Advent Children, Dirge of Cerebus, and more. Players deeply familiar with Final Fantasy VII and its connected works can also expect wholly-new content that has never appeared anywhere else.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Date

While Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis has already seen a lot of excitement, most fans are likely more excited for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2024. A sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, the game marks the second in a trilogy retelling the events of Final Fantasy VII. The game was originally slated to release in 2023, but was officially pushed back earlier this year. As of this writing, Square Enix has not offered a more definitive window, but the game is expected to launch in "early 2024." With Tokyo Game Show coming later this month, there has been speculation that we could learn more there!

