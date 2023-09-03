Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth News Could be Coming Soon

It's been more than three years since the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake, and fans have been patiently waiting on news of the sequel. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is expected to release on PlayStation 5 in early 2024, but Square Enix has been quiet about the game, focusing its attention instead on Final Fantasy XVI. Now that the latest game in the series has been available for a few months, it seems Square Enix could be gearing up to reveal information on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. As noticed by @Genki_JPN, the game has been put up for pre-order at several retailers, leading to speculation an announcement could be coming soon.

The Tweet from @Genki_JPN can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering Final Fantasy VII Rebirth from Best Buy can do so right here.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth going up for pre-order at Best Buys, Amazon and Target! I feel news is coming soon! #FF7Rebirth pic.twitter.com/ZRGRadDXpM — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) September 1, 2023

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Release Window

(Photo: Square Enix)

Thus far, Square Enix has not offered a solid release date for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. However, the game has been confirmed for "early 2024." The game was originally slated to release in 2023, but a delay was announced at Summer Game Fest back in June. No reason was given for the delay, but the game may have been pushed into next year so that Final Fantasy XVI has more of a chance at finding an audience. Final Fantasy VII Remake was also released earlier in the year, with a debut on April 10th, 2020. It's possible Square Enix could shoot for a similar window for the sequel, but there's no way of knowing at this time.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Platforms

As of this writing, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has only been announced for PlayStation 5. Final Fantasy VII Remake was a timed exclusive on PlayStation 4, and was not made available on any other platform for more than a year. The previous game in the trilogy received a release on PC in late 2021, and it's likely we'll see a similar situation for the sequel, with a PC version of Rebirth coming long after the initial PS5 release.

While a number of Final Fantasy games have released on Xbox platforms over the years, Final Fantasy VII Remake remains exclusive to PlayStation. It remains to be seen whether that will ever change, but even if the game eventually does make it to Xbox Series X|S, it could be a very long time before Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives.

Do players have to play Final Fantasy VII Remake before Final Fantasy VII Rebirth?

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second part of a trilogy that will reimagine the events in 1997's Final Fantasy VII. Playing Final Fantasy VII Remake ahead of time will likely be helpful, but Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama has stated it also won't be necessary. Apparently, the developer has "made preparations so that players who did not get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth."

Are you looking forward to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Do you think we'll learn more about the game soon? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!