Easy PlayStation Quests Reward ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans With Avatars and Theme

Sony is running a promotion to prepare its PlayStation 4 users for the upcoming Game of Thrones premiere with several new quests that offer different themed rewards. The HBO show is streamable on the PlayStation 4 through the PlayStation Vue platform, but even if you’re not yet planning on watching the premier of the show’s final season just yet, you don’t need a subscription to either service to get the avatars for different houses and characters and dragon theme.

The quests to get the rewards that are seen through Sony’s promotional page for PlayStation Vue are easy enough to complete since they only require that you watch a couple videos. There are currently two quests that are unlocked, the first quest yielding house sigil icons as a reward while the second offers character avatars. All the main houses like Stark, Lannister, Targaryen, and Greyjoy are included in the first quest while the second consists of some of the show’s most memorable characters like Cersei Lannister and Arya Stark.

To complete the first two quests the same action is required for both. By signing into one’s PlayStation account through the link above and selecting either Quest 1: House Sigils or Quest 2: Character Avatars, you’ll find two different videos that must be watched to get the loot. Both are interviews with different Game of Thrones actors that give some insight into the show and their characters. Once the videos are watched, users will get a code for the items that’ll then be available to download on a PlayStation 4.

There’s also a third quest that’s available and looks like it’ll have the best Game of Thrones-themed reward, but it’s not yet available. Quest 3: PS4 Dragon Theme, as the name suggests, rewards PlayStation 4 owners with a Game of Thrones theme featuring one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. It’s unknown if the theme’s a dynamic one or not since it’s not available at the time this is being written, though a Game of Thrones theme is still worth getting if you’re already hyped for the season premiere.

PlayStation’s Game of Thrones quests can be found here with the third quest likely unlocking soon in time for the premiere.

