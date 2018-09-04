PlayStation Headquarters Transforms With Huge Spider-Man PS4 Mural

(Photo: J00zt1n Twitter)

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been seeing bits and pieces of Sony’s lucrative advertising campaign for Spider-Man, including a literal hype train as well as a special mural and other pieces here and there. But it’s what’s happening at PlayStation headquarters that’s getting the most attention.

Several fans have been posting pictures online of a special glowing mural that was put up at PlayStation headquarters, showing some webbing and a giant glowing Spider-Man logo in the center of it. You can see the pictures below:

A lot of the comments over at Reddit have been positive about the mural, which indeed does stand out for anyone who drives by the headquarters. And some of the Twitter responses have been golden as well, as you can read below:

We’ve still got a few more days until the game reaches store shelves, so expect Sony to pull out all the stops with some big-time television advertising this week, as well as potential trade-in specials at most stores that would enable fans to get their hands on a copy. Oh, and don’t be surprised if some of those limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro Spider-Man consoles become available again as well!

In other news, Sony has made Spider-Man this week’s highlight with new game releases! Here’s the official description:

“The worlds of Peter Parker and Spider-Man collide in an original action-packed story. In this new Spider-Man universe, iconic characters from Peter and Spider-Man’s lives have been reimagined, placing familiar characters in unique roles.”

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. We’ll have our review ready for you shortly, but we’re pretty positive that Insomniac Games has created a wonderful experience for the wall-crawler! We’ll find out soon!