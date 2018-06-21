PlayStation Throwing a Massive Call of Duty Sale for a Limited Time

While Call of Duty: Black Ops III may be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers for a little while, there’s still the rest of the gaming community to consider. Fortunately, Sony has something lined up for them as well.

The publisher is hosting a special Call of Duty sale that’s only happening over the next few days, giving you the chance to score some games and downloadable content at a very reasonable discount, not only for your PlayStation 4 but also PlayStation 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the list of bargains below, and hurry. They won’t last long!