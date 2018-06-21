PlayStation Throwing a Massive Call of Duty Sale for a Limited Time

While Call of Duty: Black Ops III may be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers for a little while, there’s still the rest of the gaming community to consider. Fortunately, Sony has something lined up for them as well.
The publisher is hosting a special Call of Duty sale that’s only happening over the next few days, giving you the chance to score some games and downloadable content at a very reasonable discount, not only for your PlayStation 4 but also PlayStation 3.
Check out the list of bargains below, and hurry. They won’t last long!
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Season Pass- $29.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles- $20.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Awakening DLC- $9.74
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Eclipse DLC- $9.74
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Salvation DLC- $9.74
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Descent DLC- $9.74
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered- $23.99
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Variety Map Pack- $7.49
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition- $49.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition (includes Modern Warfare Remastered)- $39.99
- Call of Duty Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition- $29.99
- Call of Duty Ghosts Season Pass- $34.99
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition- $24.99
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition- $14.99
- Call of Duty: ADvanced Warfare Season Pass- $34.99
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition- $19.79
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Season Pass- $24.99
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare- $19.79
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Bundle (PS3)- $6.59
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition (PS3)- $22.49
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition (PS3)- $12.49
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II w/Revolution Map (PS3)- $16.49
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass (PS3)- $15.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II and Season Pass Bundle (PS3)- $29.59
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III (PS3)- $12.49
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Ultimate Edition (PS3)- $24.74
- Call of Duty: Black Ops with First Strike (PS3)- $13.19
- Call of Duty Classic (PS3)- $6.59
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Hardened Edition (PS3)- $19.59
- Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition (PS3)- $11.24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with Stimulus Package (PS3)- $6.59
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ultimate Edition (PS3)- $19.59
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 with DLC Collection (PS3)- $9.89
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle (PS3)- $13.19
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Declassified (PS Vita)- $7.99